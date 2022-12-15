Henry Cavill, Superman and the Witcher issue 

Henry Cavill will not be returning as the Man of steel.

Cavill has played Superman since the 2013 Man of Steel film and recently appeared in Dwayne Johnson’s cameo Black Adam as Superman.

This is not the first major blow to his fans as Cavil earlier this year resigned from his lead role in popular Netflix series The Witcher.

So Henry Cavill is leaving the Witcher and we’re not getting him back as Superman either? pic.twitter.com/Oo0ikL8A5N — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) December 15, 2022

Cavill confirmed the news on Instagram.

He wrote: “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman”

He wrote: “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.”

Also read: Why Henry Cavill left The Witcher, drama, ego’s and more

Described as a perfect cast in the Netflix series The Witcher, Cavill exited the third installment of the series.

Netflix made the announcement that Cavill would exit The Witcher in the upcoming season 3, with Liam Hemsworth taking over for season 4.

The Witcher fans have made it clear that Cavil was their preferred choice for the character Geralt of Rivia.

Could the move have been impacted by the return of Superman in the upcoming DC installment? Clearly not.

There’s more speculation around Cavill’s exit, one of them being comments made by former producer Beau DeMayo on ego’s, writers’ not appreciating the games and books.

DeMayo wrote: “I’ve been on show – namely Witcher – where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material.) It’s a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you’re allowed to add to its legacy.”

While the real reason for Cavill’s exit remains unknown, a recurring theory was that there was drama on set for the character and material to depict a more book and game characterized feel was undermined.

Also read: WhatsApp: Multitask in video call screen, here’s how it works