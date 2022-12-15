Burn Media Sites
News

WhatsApp: Multitask in video call screen, here’s how it works

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Incoming from popular messaging platform WhatsApp is the ability to multitask while on a video call.

WhatsApp will be rolling out a new feature in the new year labeled Picture in Picture.

The feature is in the beta testing phase with a schedule to be introduced next year, but only on iOS.

The feature will allow users to easily multitask while on a call thanks to a minimized in-call video screen.

The calls will still be encrypted by WhatsApp’s default end-to-end encryption.

With the video call, face time and other video calling services becoming popular, a set challenge for WhatsApp was that calls would hang up with any attempt to minimize the screen.

Only voice calls allowed users to minimize the screen in order to multitask.

With the incoming Picture in Picture, the messaging app will introduce the ability to allow users to connect over 32 voice and video calls, with with the ability to multitask.

Now you will be able to send documents, images and attachments, while in a video call by simply minimizing the active call.

WhatsApp increased the number of people who can share a video or voice call to 32, which is four times the number of people that it allowed before.

With the incoming feature, users will be able to long press on a call participant to enlarge their video or audio feed or mute or message them separately while keeping the calls going.

The feature will also have different colour waveforms to easily identify who is speaking if their camera is off.

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Henry Cavill, Superman and the Witcher issue 
