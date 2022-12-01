Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Big Data

Here are South Africa’s new coins coming in January

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next
south africa budget speech 2019, money, rand,

South Africa will be letting go of the iconic Nelson Mandela’s face on the R5 coin to replace it with a whale in the new year.

The new coins are expected to be introduced on January 1st.

The old coin series will still be active and legal to use for trade.

This new series of coins has been declared legal tender and comes with some striking designs.

The R5 coin, the 50c, R1 and R2, and 20c which had the Wildebeest, Springbok, king protea and the Arum lily will now be replaced by a Cape Honey Bee, on the new 10c coin, among other changes.

The 20c current king protea will be replaced by the aloe.

The new 50c will have a Loerie in flight.

The R 1 will be changing from the Springbok to the Protea.

The R2 will now feature a Springbok.

The R 5 coin changes from a Wildebeest to some massive right whales.

The South African Reserve Bank has gazetted the new designs going into the new year for the fourth decimal coin series.

Cabinet has approved the new designs, and compilation of the coins.

Also read: Three features we loved from Spotify

 

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
netflix account sharing price
Some hot content on Netflix this December
Social networking 1 Dec 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.