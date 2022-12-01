In an interesting turn of events, new Twitter boss Elon Musk has now reached some kind of agreement with Apple. In regular fashion, Musk…
Some hot content on Netflix this December
It’s the season for gifts, friends and family and some quality time next to the TV and Netflix seems ready for everyone’s rest and recuperation times.
This December will see popular favourite season 3 of Emily in Paris make its return.
Trolley a Netflix seires also is on it’s way with the expected screen time on December 19.
21 Jump Street, Basketball Wives, seasons 1-2 ,Coach Carter, Forged in Fire: Knife or Death, season 1 and The Happytime Murders are the new arrivals this week.
More to expect are:
- Big Brother: Season 10
- Big Brother: Season 14
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1
- Hot Skull
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
- Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
- Warriors of Future
December 3
- The Best of Me
- Bullet Train
December 4
- The Amazing Race: Season 17
- The Amazing Race: Season 31
December 5
- Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
December 6
- The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
- Delivery by Christmas
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
December 7
- Burning Patience
- Emily the Criminal
- I Hate Christmas
- The Marriage App
- The Most Beautiful Flower
- Smiley
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 4
December 8
- The Elephant Whisperers
- In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
- Lookism
December 9
- CAT
- Dragon Age: Absolution
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2
December 10
- Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2
- Prisoners
December 13
- Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
- Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2
- Single’s Inferno: Season 2
- Tom Papa: What A Day!
December 14
- Don’t Pick Up The Phone
- Glitter
- I Believe in Santa
- Kangaroo Valley
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 4
December 15
- The Big 4
- The Hills: Season 1
- The Hills: Season 2
- Sonic Prime
- Violet Evergarden: Recollections
- Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
December 16
- A Storm for Christmas
- BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Cook at all Costs
- Dance Monsters
- Far From Home
- Paradise PD: Part 4
- Private Lesson
- The Recruit
- Summer Job
- The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
December 18
- Side Effects
- December 19
- Trolley
- Trolls
December 20
- A Not So Merry Christmas
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
December 21
- Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
- Emily in Paris: Season 3
- I AM A KILLER: Season 4
December 22
- Alice in Borderland: Season 2
- Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
- December 23
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Piñata Masters
December 25
- After Ever Happy
- Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- Time Hustler
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Vir Das: Landing
- December 26
- No Escape
- Treason
December 27
- Chelsea Handler: Revolution
December 28
- 7 Women and a Murder
- A Night at the Kindergarten
- The Circle: Season 5
- Stuck with You
- December 29
- Brown and Friends
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2
December 30
- Alpha Males
- Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2
- Secrets of Summer: Season 2
- White Noise
December 31
- Best of Stand Up 2022
- Lady Voyeur
- Coming soon
- The Glory
- God’s Crooked Lines
- The Interest of Love
- My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy