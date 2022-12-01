Some hot content on Netflix this December

It’s the season for gifts, friends and family and some quality time next to the TV and Netflix seems ready for everyone’s rest and recuperation times.

This December will see popular favourite season 3 of Emily in Paris make its return.

Trolley a Netflix seires also is on it’s way with the expected screen time on December 19.

21 Jump Street, Basketball Wives, seasons 1-2 ,Coach Carter, Forged in Fire: Knife or Death, season 1 and The Happytime Murders are the new arrivals this week.

More to expect are:

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1

Hot Skull

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future

December 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

December 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

December 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Delivery by Christmas

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

December 7

Burning Patience

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas

The Marriage App

The Most Beautiful Flower

Smiley

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4

December 8

The Elephant Whisperers

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

Lookism

December 9

CAT

Dragon Age: Absolution

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2

December 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2

Prisoners

December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2

Single’s Inferno: Season 2

Tom Papa: What A Day!

December 14

Don’t Pick Up The Phone

Glitter

I Believe in Santa

Kangaroo Valley

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4

December 15

The Big 4

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime

Violet Evergarden: Recollections

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

December 16

A Storm for Christmas

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Cook at all Costs

Dance Monsters

Far From Home

Paradise PD: Part 4

Private Lesson

The Recruit

Summer Job

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

December 18

Side Effects

December 19

Trolley

Trolls

December 20

A Not So Merry Christmas

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

December 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Emily in Paris: Season 3

I AM A KILLER: Season 4

December 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Piñata Masters

December 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Time Hustler

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Vir Das: Landing

December 26

No Escape

Treason

December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

December 28

7 Women and a Murder

A Night at the Kindergarten

The Circle: Season 5

Stuck with You

December 29

Brown and Friends

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

December 30

Alpha Males

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2

Secrets of Summer: Season 2

White Noise

December 31