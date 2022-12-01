No Tesla phone yet as Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook strike Twitter deal

In an interesting turn of events, new Twitter boss Elon Musk has now reached some kind of agreement with Apple.

In regular fashion, Musk used his Twitter account to share news of a positive conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Musk said Apple had not threatened to pull Twitter from the App Store as he had previously understood.

On Monday, the Tesla and Twitter boss claimed Apple had threatened to leave Twitter out in the cold if it did not abide by its content moderation policy.

Now, Musk said a good conversation with Cook led to an amicable way forward.

Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

The Twitter head who has been vocal on the platform also made threats of a new phone if Twitter was ejected from Apple’s app store.

Before yesterday’s conversation with Cook, Musk had gone on a rant questioning Apple’s massive tax including Apples terms on free speech.

As Musk promotes free speech which has resulted in suspended Twitter users such as Jordan Peterson, Kanye West and Donald Trump being allowed back onto the platform, he faces a major hurdle which is Apple’s consent on his new content moderation strategy.

Musk indicated that a new phone would be a plausible way forward, should Google and Apple boot Twitter from the app store.

There was a delay in the rollout of Twitters paid for checkmarks and it’s suspected that this was deliberate in order to avoid Apple’s 30% tax cut.

Shortly after Musk introduced a new way of obtaining the verified checkmark, imposters flooded the platform to indicate just how absolute freedom always came at a price.

Twitter users await the new series of checkmarks which hope to differentiate politicians, celebrities and common folk.

Musk confirmed the new Twitter blue will allow users to purchase a blue checkmark, a feature which was set to launch this week.

The delay may be deliberate from the Twitter boss, as a means to find a way around Apple’s app tax.

On Twitter, Musk has clearly targeted Apple questioning why there was a hidden “30% tax on the internet”, clear questions which by the looks of it, have brought out Apples CEO for a discussion with Musk.

