Netflix is definitely gearing up to bring in some hot new local content this December.

With the incoming 21 Jump Street, as some of the few incoming global sensations, the streaming service has rolled out some local content which by the looks of it will have most fans glued to the seats.

Blood and Water season 3

The high school mystery drama at Parkhurst High makes its return as two sisters return to class while in a quest to get the bottom of some deep family secrets.

A series about a girl who transfers to an elite school in Cape Town where she suspects one of the students may be her sister.

Season 3 kicks of as the two sisters uncover more hidden family secrets around infidelity, lies and other buried secrets which have family members at loggerheads.

Viewers can expect intrigue as the much awaited season continues the tale of two sisters separated at birth in what has been identified as a trafficking scandal.

How to ruin Christmas

How to ruin Christmas: the baby shower makes it’s way back for a third season.

The festive season hit, made it’s debut two years ago, telling a story about just how terrible a family event cant get.

How to Ruin Christmas makes a return for the third season on December 9, with actors Thando Thabethe, Sandile Mahlangu part of the star studded franchise.

The third season is expected to show how interesting a baby shower can get before families come together in the spirit of Christmas.

It's giving star power – Blood & Water, How to Ruin Christmas, Kings of Joburg and Young, Famous & African – all yours, this summer & beyond. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/r8MVCmt3bp — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) November 23, 2022

King’s of Joburg

Connie Ferguson makes her debut as a bad a** in the latest instalment of Kings of Joburg.

Maybe they should call it kings and a queen of Joburg. What ever the name, viewers can expect to see a compelling sequel to the much anticipated drama, which sadly will not feature the late Shona Ferguson.

Point of correction. King’s of Joburg only released their official trailer in December.

The series is expected to premier in January 2023.

