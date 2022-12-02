Kanye West, now legally known as Ye has been suspended again on Twitter.

This was shortly after the rap, turned-fashion icon posted an image of a swastika inside of the star of David.

Twitter head Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday to confirm that West’s post violated Twitter’s policy to incite violence.

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

West’s suspension comes almost two months after Twitter suspended him following his anti-Semitic post in October.

West posted a screenshot depicting a text message between him and rapper Sean Combs accusing the mogul of being controlled by Jewish people.

In October West entered into talks to buy free speech platform Parler.

The company confirmed the announcement confirming that West would assist in ensuring the preservation of free speech.

Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer welcomed West shortly after and added that the deal would change the way the world thinks about free speech.

West purchased the network arguing that free speech remained a big deal for him as he had found that both Twitter and Instagram had locked him out with suspensions.

His suspension was lifted and received a nod from Tesla head Elon Musk only to be revoked again this week.

Not only was West’s account suspended on Twitter but he has also lost his deal with social media account Parler.

The social media platform Parler said the initial agreement with West had been terminated mid-month in November.

“Parlement Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.” a company spokesperson said in a report.

Also read: Netflix festive lineup: Connie Ferguson in Kings of Joburg, Blood and Water