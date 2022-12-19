Here’s how Ash Ketchum, Pikachu from Pokémon became the very best

Ash Ketchum the main character in the hit series Pokémon – alongside his anime friend Pikachu – will finally see and end to their journey as the anime series says goodbye to the characters after 25 years.

The good news is Ash finally became the very best after becoming the Pokémon world champion.

He's done it! Ash has become a World Champion! 🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/a2jPb8pym3 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 11, 2022

“Ash Ketchum’s determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world’s top Pokémon Trainer over the course of 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer,” said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing at Pokémon.

The main character after 25 years has finally become the very best to proclaim himself as a top tier Pokémon trainer.

For those who don’t know the hit series featuring Ash Ketchum and his best friend Pikachu had a theme song which recited the lyrics I want to be the very best, like no one ever was.

The hit theme song was part reason most of the series fans were often glued to their screens hoping to see Ash become the best Pokémon trainer.

It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UZxPO4xD6E — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) December 16, 2022

Decades later, 25 years to be exact and the franchise has announced that the pairs adventure (Ash and Pikachu) will be coming to an end in 2023.

The franchise plans to continue the series with brand new characters.

An all-new Pokémon series has been announced! Join 2 new characters and 3 Paldea starter Pokémon as they adventure through the Pokémon world! Plus, commemorate Ash’s journey with special episodes concluding Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series. Coming soon in 2023 and beyond! pic.twitter.com/2lrM6W1dgW — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 16, 2022

The first of the 11 episodes will air in Japan on January 2023 signaling an end to Ash and Pikachu’s journey.

The series gave birth to a number of games such as Pokémon: Lets Go.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon sword and Pokémon shield

