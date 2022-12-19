Burn Media Sites
Here’s how Ash Ketchum, Pikachu from Pokémon became the very best

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko

Ash Ketchum the main character in the hit series Pokémon – alongside his anime friend Pikachu – will finally see and end to their journey as the anime series says goodbye to the characters after 25 years.

The good news is Ash finally became the very best after becoming the Pokémon world champion.

“Ash Ketchum’s determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world’s top Pokémon Trainer over the course of 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer,” said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing at Pokémon.

The main character after 25 years has finally become the very best to proclaim himself as a top tier Pokémon trainer.

For those who don’t know the hit series featuring Ash Ketchum and his best friend Pikachu had a theme song which recited the lyrics I want to be the very best, like no one ever was.

The hit theme song was part reason most of the series fans were often glued to their screens hoping to see Ash become the best Pokémon trainer.

Decades later, 25 years to be exact and the franchise has announced that the pairs adventure (Ash and Pikachu) will be coming to an end in 2023.

The franchise plans to continue the series with brand new characters.

The first of the 11 episodes will air in Japan on January 2023 signaling an end to Ash and Pikachu’s journey.

The series gave birth to a number of games such as Pokémon: Lets Go.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon sword and Pokémon shield

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

