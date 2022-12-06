High stakes behind closed doors, Meghan and Prince Harry docuseries trailer

Netflix docuseries the Duke and Duchess of Sussex featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has released its trailer, showing some deep-seated issues.

The docuseries was scheduled to stream on Netflix in December 2022.

This comes after much criticism due to the upcoming season of the popular Netflix series The Crown.

The docuseries came after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, which may have had the pair re-evaluating some of their comments on screen.

Some storylines in season five of The Crown seem to have pushed Meghan and Harry’s docuseries to a possible date in 2023.

The project directed by film maker Liz Garbus which is expected to have some drama, will have the Sussexe’s depict their versions of events about their lives.

Although it’s not necessarily a reality show according to Meghan, the show will have some details about the pairs love story.

Trailer release

Netflix has aired the trailer to the much anticipated docuseries, which shows an unprecedented glimpse into the pair’s step back into royal roles and the pain they faced in a quest for their peace.

Things changed, according to both Meghan and Harry as the trailer shows footage from their engagement announcement through their pregnancy and the pairs royal appearances.

The pair are expected to elaborate on the “firm’s” strict culture, hierarchy, and a tour of Africa.

Viewers can expect details of a “dirty game” of politics, the expectations royal women carry and the list of reports that come with being part of the family.

The series is expected to air in two phases, part 1 and part 2 on December 8 and December 15.

The docuseries was expected to stream in December 2022, right on the heels of the new season of Netflix’s The Crown.

It has now been moved to an unknown date due to a conflict in story lines.

There’s some controversy around a character that portrays King Charles.

Played by Dominic West in The Crown, Prince Charles complained about how long he’s had to wait to become king.

While The Crown is a fictionalized version of the events, there are a lot of raffled feelings and postponed docuseries dates on a series that is apparently dramatized.

The docuseries was finalized in 2020 intended to be a possible documentary/series.

The Sussexes plan to detail parts of their lives post the royal family.

