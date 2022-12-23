Twitter shows public how your tweet is doing on views with View Count

Twitter launched an update that allows the public to view how many impressions your tweet has received.

How many people view your tweet is exactly what the update is for.

YouTube has a similar feature, which also shows users how many times a video has been watched.

Twitter has rolled out the view count feature, for users to see how many times a tweet has been seen.

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video,” Twitter head Elon Musk said in a tweet.

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Twitter already has a tweet analytics feature incase content creators want to view diagnostic information regarding their tweets.

Look under a tweet and you’ll find a view your profile tab which expands details of your tweet.

This allows users to see impressions of the said tweet.

The new View Count feature is different in the sense that information or analytics of a tweet will not only be visible to the owner, user of the account but to the broader public.

The feature should be available on both iOS and android and soon to be on the web.

Replies and likes don’t tell the whole story. We’re making it easier to tell *just* how many people have seen your Tweets with the addition of view counts, shown right next to likes. Now on iOS and Android, web coming soon.https://t.co/hrlMQyXJfx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 22, 2022

View counts will tally the total number of times a tweet was viewed. This information will appear next to each tweet.

Not all tweets will show view count information.

Twitter circle tweets, community tweets and older tweets before this year and back may be exempt.

Who’s a viewer?

Anyone who views your Tweet counts as a view, regardless of where they see your tweet.

Featured image: charles-deluvio/Unsplash