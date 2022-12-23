Burn Media Sites
News

Twitter shows public how your tweet is doing on views with View Count

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Twitter timeline disappearing tweets auto refresh

Twitter launched an update that allows the public to view how many impressions your tweet has received.

How many people view your tweet is exactly what the update is for.

YouTube has a similar feature, which also shows users how many times a video has been watched.

Twitter has rolled out the view count feature, for users to see how many times a tweet has been seen.

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video,” Twitter head Elon Musk said in a tweet.

Twitter already has a tweet analytics feature incase content creators want to view diagnostic information regarding their tweets.

Look under a tweet and you’ll find a view your profile tab which expands details of your tweet.

This allows users to see impressions of the said tweet.

The new View Count feature is different in the sense that information or analytics of a tweet will not only be visible to the owner, user of the account but to the broader public.

The feature should be available on both iOS and android and soon to be on the web.

View counts will tally the total number of times a tweet was viewed. This information will appear next to each tweet.

Not all tweets will show view count information.

Twitter circle tweets, community tweets and older tweets before this year and back may be exempt.

Who’s a viewer?

Anyone who views your Tweet counts as a view, regardless of where they see your tweet.

Featured image: charles-deluvio/Unsplash

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

