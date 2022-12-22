Meet every expectation with the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, Nova 10

The Nova series came out this year and it beat most of our expectations.

If you’re still skeptical about the Huawei Nova 10 Pro and the Nova series, let me tell you something… you need to relocate from under that rock you’re living under.

So Huawei released the Nova 10 series comprising of the Huawei Nova 10 Pro and the Nova 10.

These groundbreaking devices with front-facing camera technology, fast charging with jaw-dropping super device features are a reality you need to be part of.

Nova 10 Pro and Nova 10

You can buy the two intelligent smartphones at selected retailers for R15 999 for the Huawei Nova Pro and R 12 999 for the Nova 10.

Manufactured to help you keep ahead, the pair cater convenience more than anything.

The Nova Pro and Nova 10 come with Huawei share, a feature that allows you to share files and data across Huawei devices.

Multi screen collaboration.

With the multi-screen function the Nova 10 series allows users to gather all computer, phone and tablet activities into one centralized screen.

Users can connect the MatePad and their phone by dragging the MatePad icon over to the Huawei nova 10 icon.

Once connected, you will be able to make calls, chat, watch videos and browse photos from the phone on the tablet screen.

Users can access the files on the smartphone directly from the computer without the need for any cables.

Once your laptop and phone are connected, you can simply drag-and-drop any videos or pictures from your phone’s Gallery onto the computer for editing and right-click to save the files to your phone.

Drag connect features

The drag connect feature allows the Nova series to replace multiple HDMI wires including USB cables.

Both the Nova 10 Pro and the Nova 10 double up as external portable drives for computers since file transfers are possible with simple drag-and-drops.

The Drag to Connect feature enables you to connect devices together in a more intuitive way making the connection visible and tangible.

With the Drag-to-Connect feature, you can connect the Huawei Nova 10 series to other Huawei devices.

Imagine watching a movie during your bus ride home. Upon your arrival, if you wish to switch to a larger screen and higher-quality speakers to continue watching, you can simply go to the Control Panel and drag the smart screen icon. The video will then be projected onto the Huawei vision screen. If you drag the earbuds icon, the audio of the movie will be switched to your earbuds instantly.

This series is one of my personal favorites and provides a variety of interactive experience such as the service widgets that allow users to view real time information from the apps on the home screen with a simple swipe.

The service widgets can display all the information you need without having to open the app.

But the smart folder function makes the home screen easier to navigate and groups user apps into categories on the home page making the pair a content creators dream.

Also read: How Are Modern Applications Becoming More Secure Compared to Their Predecessors?