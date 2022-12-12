What automation can do for your business: A quick overview

Sponsored

Automation is crucial to success in many different sorts of organizations. According to Gleanster’s study, marketing automation has been used by 80% of the most successful organizations for more than two years. The potential for businesses to benefit from automation technologies will grow as these technologies progress.

Organizations of all sizes, not just large ones, may benefit from automation. Every step of the commercial activity is automated, from the first interaction with the leads through the final transaction, as well as customer service and repetitive administrative tasks. Automation is used a lot in the day-to-day operations of several large tech companies, such as JFrog.

This article will look at the distinct ways that automation can assist your organization.

Reply Immediately to an Email Contact Request

If your website’s email address is your main point of contact, you may expect to be inundated with requests for help and information quickly.

Businesses may miss out on income because it takes them days to respond to queries. If you answer questions after 30 minutes, you are 21 times less likely to turn a lead into a customer.

Automate Queries from Customers

According to a Gartner report, nearly 89% of organizations strive to differentiate themselves from the competition by offering extraordinary levels of customer service.

By automating the process of responding to customers’ general inquiries, it is feasible to deliver quick service to clients simply and efficiently.

This also takes some of the pressure off the support staff to answer general questions, so they can focus on situations that need their specific attention.

According to a Relay survey, 58% of B2B organizations use artificial intelligence solutions on their websites, such as chatbots and AIOPs, to address such requests.

This is good since, according to another Drift poll, “the #1 expected use case for chatbots is obtaining a speedy solution in an emergency, while the #2 use case is addressing a complaint or inquiry.” This is a good thing since the first use case calls for a quick answer in an emergency.

Improve Lead Quality with Inbound Marketing

There is a mismatch between the company’s product or service and 50% of leads. Possible customers might not have the money, time, sense of urgency, or need for the product or its features, which would make selling to them hard or not worth it.

Automated marketing that creates demand makes customers more interested in a brand and makes their interest grow. It also moves prospects further down the sales funnel.

Automation might increase the efficacy and personalization of the demand generation program you deploy.

When prospective clients download a template or white paper from your website, you will categorize them and store them in a certain section of the database. After then, they will get an organized series of emails, including links to newly identified material, without any more effort on your side.

Optimize Documentation Processes

There are several organizations, and each one handles its physical documents differently. During the life of a document, blind spots caused by lost paperwork can cost a lot of money.

When administration is inadequate, information might be lost, and excessive printing can occur. This causes operating costs to go up, security to get worse, and conflict at work.

Business programs that can convert, send, and archive files include OCR API, document management software, and data backup software.

Companies that are undergoing digital transformation to become digital enterprises may profit from adopting them. Using document process automation, you may be able to back up your data automatically, so you don’t lose it.

Accelerate Transaction Processing

Payments are handled by many departments. Consumers benefit from digital transformation by automating company activities such as online sales. Transactions are routine administrative tasks that can be done by a computer to cut down on mistakes.

When payment automation technology is in place, it processes, publishes, and delivers the necessary information. Automation eliminates time-consuming paperwork while increasing customer satisfaction.

Obtain Leads by Providing Free Content

Customers that are thinking about purchasing will not contact you, and even if they do, they will not eagerly await your email.

According to The Radicati Group, the typical individual gets 96 business-related emails every day. How can you stand out from the sea of promotional emails? To receive, you must first give.

The best method to achieve this aim is to provide content that is not just free but also valuable and relevant.

By providing free materials such as PDFs, video lessons, ebooks, and whitepapers, you can not only generate more leads for your organization, but you can also establish your competence in your sector, boosting your image as an industry leader.

This article is sponsored and supplied by Outreach Knot.