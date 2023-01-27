Here are hot new devices coming from Huawei this year

Huawei South Africa group launched the very charismatically high-end Huawei Mate 50 Pro on Wednesday night at the SunBet Arena at Times Square.

A technically packed addition to the mate series, the new Huawei Mate 50 Pro will be in stores by February 1st, 2023.

The launch featured various prominent people from MTN, Vodacom and Standard Bank who lauded Huawei on their latest addition to the mate series.

While launching the Mate 50 Pro, Huawei announced some incoming new additions to the Huawei device family.

Huawei Free Buds 5i

Huawei unveiled the new Huawei Free Buds 5i a step up from their predecessor the Free buds 4i.

The Free buds 5i was first introduced in China last year June as part of Huawei’s strong lean towards providing smart wearables.

Huawei promises longer battery lifespan, quicker connectivity, and noise cancellation when it releases the free buds to the market in the next few months.

Viewing the buds at Huawei’s launch we picked up that they come in three colours, white, black and blue.

The buds seem to cater to a USB-C port for charging, have a smooth almost glossy finish to them and are the size of a small pebble.

There is a small button on the side presumably for opening the buds or a possible reset button.

The case can sit flat on a table and the buds are coated enough to not show any fingerprint marks after touching.

Huawei’s free buds 5i seem promising and we cannot wait to unbox them.

Huawei Mate pad SE

Also on the Huawei groups incoming gadget list for the year is the Huawei Mate pad SE.

The MatePad SE is Huawei’s entry level tablet which will most likely be for home or office use.

The 10.4 inch pad will most likely be for e-book reading, browsing the internet, controlling inhouse security and smart devices among other features which users can explore.

From the presentation at the Sun Bet Arena, the MatePad seems packed with a few specs with a durable feel.

The arrival date for the MatePad SE will be communicated soon according to the team.

Huawei Watch Buds

Last on the list of incoming gadgets is Huawei’s impressive smart watch that will house two pop-up magnetic earphones, the Huawei Watch buds.

What may arguably be a very first watch to house and charge two pop-up magnetic earphones means Huawei is definitely thinking outside the box to spearhead innovation.

The watch looks intelligently smart, but a quick run down of most of it’s features and we picked up that it did not necessarily have anything different from my Huawei GT 2 Pro watch.

The addition of earphones inside a watch is unheard off and we absolutely love the idea.

