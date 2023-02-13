Burn Media Sites
Internet of Things

Trending: Elon Musk, UFO’s and the friends taken down

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Marcus Gopolang Moloko
elon musk

While Twitter head Elon Musk tweeted that his alien friends had stopped by, social media was ablaze with schools of tweets related to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO).

Videos of what could be UFO’s circulated on social media while the HuffingtonPost wrote how the US military shot down an unidentified flying object on Sunday.

At least three objects were shot down out of the skies according to numerous reports, and Musk’s response on Twitter, brought more attention to the idea of life outside our planet.

An unidentified flying object was shot down by US Air Force and National Guard pilots over Lake Huron, Michigan, raising concerns about North American security.

On Friday, US fighter jets toppled an object off Northern Alaska.

On Saturday, another high airborne object over Canada’s central Yukon Territory was flagged as a threat to the civilian flight.

Musk weighing in on the US fighter jets shooting down UFO’s has created a buzz on his platform confirming how quickly a single topic can move globally.

US Air Force general overseeing North American airspace General Glen Herck head of US North American Aerospace Defense Command and Northern Command,  said he would not rule out aliens after three unidentified objects were taken down.

When questions circulated VanHerck said he would let the intel community and counterintelligence community figure out whether the floating objects were alien or not.

“I haven’t ruled out anything,” he added

“At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an an attempt to identify it.”

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

