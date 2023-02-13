Trending: Elon Musk, UFO’s and the friends taken down

While Twitter head Elon Musk tweeted that his alien friends had stopped by, social media was ablaze with schools of tweets related to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO).

Don’t worry, just some of my 👽 🛸 friends of mine stopping by … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

Videos of what could be UFO’s circulated on social media while the HuffingtonPost wrote how the US military shot down an unidentified flying object on Sunday.

At least three objects were shot down out of the skies according to numerous reports, and Musk’s response on Twitter, brought more attention to the idea of life outside our planet.

An unidentified flying object was shot down by US Air Force and National Guard pilots over Lake Huron, Michigan, raising concerns about North American security.

On Friday, US fighter jets toppled an object off Northern Alaska.

On Saturday, another high airborne object over Canada’s central Yukon Territory was flagged as a threat to the civilian flight.

Musk weighing in on the US fighter jets shooting down UFO’s has created a buzz on his platform confirming how quickly a single topic can move globally.

US Air Force general overseeing North American airspace General Glen Herck head of US North American Aerospace Defense Command and Northern Command, said he would not rule out aliens after three unidentified objects were taken down.

When questions circulated VanHerck said he would let the intel community and counterintelligence community figure out whether the floating objects were alien or not.

“I haven’t ruled out anything,” he added

“At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an an attempt to identify it.”

It's officially happened. I've been on the news to discuss UFOs. I'm pretty sure it doesn't get any weirder than that. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) February 13, 2023

The government is arresting people for covering the Palestine, Ohio catastrophe but they aren’t arresting anyone for reporting about UFO’s and spy balloons. Ask yourself why. — Femme🇺🇸 (@RealBasedMAGA) February 13, 2023

US General doesn't rule out aliens. What a fucking shit show the western world is. If you have kids, and you're awake, it's time to really think about your life strategy going forward. If no kids, just enjoy the show. https://t.co/it3jgDpE0p — Notalia (@NotaliaMateo) February 13, 2023

