OpenAI has launched Chat GPT 4 the latest version of Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot to provide quick responses to prompts.

GPT 4 is improved AI which uses algorithms and predictive texts to create new content based on prompts.

The latest introduction can process up to 25 000 words, answer questions in human-like form, write songs, or even mimic other writing styles and marketing copy.

While there are many concerns on how the chatbot could one day replace many jobs, machine learning is the future which unfortunately is an uncomfortable move toward the unknown.

GPT-4 is trained on feedback that is more human-like and will in its first phase be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers who pay $20 a month on a subscription.

The latest version is smarter, more apt and uses learning language, but Open Ai has indicated that the latest version does also have some glitches and is not fully reliable.

While news of GPT 4 has become topical, the chatbot has been labelled a Google killer as many expect the chatbot AI to overtake Google as the preferred choice on searches and information.

Known as the latest fad in technology, ChatGPT can generate lectures, and is the perfect example of machine learning.

Launched in November 2022, the technology was developed by San Francisco based research company Open AI led by Sam Altman and backed by Microsoft, including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

ChatGPT automatically replies in text format based on prompts given to it.

The responses are the fascinating part as they are more creative and advanced than most chat bots.

This AI chatbot can answer questions and program computers.

Simply type in questions using natural language and the chatbot ChatGPT gives a conversational and comprehensive answer.

Even if you’re not into tech heavy gadgets and new developments this definitely should catch your attention.

Most of ChatGPT’s responses are derived from the internet.

It thinks of responses, is probably more knowledgeable than most people, but it isn’t ready to replace human’s just yet as it’s creator has warned that it can at times offer inaccurate information.

Also read: Meta lays off another 10 000 in second round of job cuts