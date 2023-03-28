iPhone 15 and the Sim card slot, is it staying or going?

Apple is yet to confirm if it will remove the physical SIM card slot, to introduce a different approach going into 2024.

The iPhone 15 Pro may not come with the physical SIM card slot, but this could only apply in certain parts of the world, as some countries may cater to a version with a physical SIM card slot where eSIM services are not available.

Apple introduced the iPhone 14 with an eSIM carrier activation method in the United States with the option also available in other countries.

Certain iPhone 14 models activate with an eSIM as Apple makes changes that will shift the overall direction of the brand.

Areas where Apple may launch a SIM cardless iPhone are France, and other European countries.

eSIM activation

An eSIM allows users to digitally store carrier information on the iPhone, which is said to reduce the risk of damage, loss or even theft, according to Apple.

An eSIM would allow more than one carrier on a device, convenient for different country travelling.

Users can opt to use two numbers at the same time, or even swop between more numbers perfectly categorized on either iOS or Android.

The SIM card is not the only thing being left behind by Apple in 2023.

The brand is letting go of the lightning cable to pave way for the popular USB-C type charger on most of its features.

The iPhone 14 launched in September last year with the dynamic island feature and satellite messaging spearheading the brand’s offerings.

The tech giant introduced an impressive lineup of products at their Far Out launch in California, last year.

In tasteful colours, faster processors including edgy design, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, the Apple watch ultra, Apple Watch series 8 and Apple’s AirPods Pro earbuds.

The Dynamic island feature makes a return and will most likely be better tailored.

We will also be introduced to the Apples entire iPhone 15 lineup.

The devices (iPhone 15) bezels seem slightly slimmer, the iPhone 15 seems thicker than it’s predecessor, with bulkier camera design.

