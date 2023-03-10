iPhone 15 sneak peek: video

We have to be careful in leaving some elements of surprise to the Apple so we’ll tell you just enough to get tongue wagging.

We take a look at a realistic view of what the incoming iPhone 15 will possibly look like.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 this year among an impressive lineup of other devices.

With the current iPhone 14 packed with notable satellite messaging, including a crash detect feature, the iPhone 15 is expected to land with slightly more of an edge in terms of performance.

The iPhone 14 launched in September last year with the dynamic island feature and satellite messaging spearheading the brand’s offerings.

In tasteful colours, faster processors including edgy design, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, the Apple watch ultra, Apple Watch series 8 and Apple’s AirPods Pro earbuds.

Here are the tasteful colours coming from Apple this year.

iPhone 15

Due to certain regulations, we can expect a new type-C port, which will replace their old charging cable cord for charging and data transfer using the type-C port.

The Dynamic island feature makes a return and will most likely be better tailored.

The devices (iPhone 15) bezels seem slightly slimmer, the iPhone 15 seems thicker than it’s predecessor, with bulkier camera design.

The rounded edges on the expected iPhone 15 maintain iPhones traditional look of a curvy design and with minimal buttons.

We expect news of the iPhone 15’s arrival to be sometime in September 2023.

Rumors’ are that the iPhone 15 may come in a titanium frame instead of stainless steel which may make it a little pricier.

Apple has been known to charge more for a titanium Apple Watch versus a stainless steel one. The titanium introduction will most likely weigh less, and be more resistant to corrosion.

The iPhone 15 Ultra concept is expected to come equipped with a periscope style telephoto camera which will not be available on the regular iPhone 15 Pro.

This will mean higher optical zoom range, with an impressive selfie camera.

