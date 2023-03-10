M-Net brings brand new pop-up channel Action HQ

Yippee ki-yay! words that Bruce Willis has become synonymously known for in the franchise Die Hard, translate exactly how Mnet feels this new incoming pop-up channel will leave viewers feeling.

What is it?

Mnet, on March 17 brings in binge worthy content for action lovers.

For 17 days top action stars will take the lead on M-Net movies Action HQ, a channel pinned as the action lovers’ island.

Catch blockbuster heavyweights such as Keanu Reeves, Liam Neeson and Bruce Willis alongside soaring movie titles such as Top Gun Maverick, starring Tom Cruise.

Catch Liam Neeson’s Taken, a modern action classic, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Bandera’s Unchartered and John Wick Chapter 2, a lineup to some of what M-Net has in store as it debuts Action HQ.

M-Net’s Action HQ will be on DStv Channel 111 available on DStv Premium available for R99 a month.

Last year M-Net launched two channels Magic Showcase and CineMagic to its roster.

For R29 a month, subscribers got access to what M-Net described as high quality content in line with MultiChoices’ core promise for top tier local entertainment.

The back story

While M-Net has geared up for digital, migrating away from analogue, Magic Showcase is an 18 hour channel with content tailored with MultiChoices locally produced series, specials and documentaries all plated for EasyView subscribers.

Magic Showcase introduced a wide range of content with subtitles across a myriad of genres.

CineMagic is targeted at family friendly content.

“As MultiChoice Group, we are committed to giving our subscribers on varying packages the best content there is to offer. We are proud to grow the EasyView content slate, allowing our subscribers on this package to enjoy award-winning and top-tier local shows and movies from across the continent, said Nomsa Philiso, CEO: General Entertainment.

“It’s all about giving our audience the best value for their money, and we are committed to continuously increasing what each DStv package has on show.”

