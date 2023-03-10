Twitter Blue with its many benefits has hit our shores and is now available in the country.

notice anything new? 👀 the Twitter Blue member page in your sidebar got an upgrade! we hope it makes it easier to manage your settings and access exclusive member benefits pic.twitter.com/XrKSw13IRb — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 18, 2022

The subscription service, introduced by Twitter boss Elon Musk will finally allow South Africans to reap some of its benefits which include, longer videos, the ability to edit tweets, and the added benefit of being prioritized by the platform.

For only R 2100 a year which is the current promotional price, you could have access to a finite number of added benefits.

That’s half the adverts, a blue checkmark, with the certainty of ranking higher with your content.

You will receive what could be Twitter’s red carpet treatment, which includes prioritized tweets, access to bookmark folders, access to an edit tweet feature and the certainty of being the first to get features when they’re rolled out.

For @TwitterBlue subscribers, when you save a new Bookmark, you can still save directly to a folder by holding down the new flag icon. Long press from the Tweet details to access Bookmark folders or individual Tweets after saving a new Bookmark. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 20, 2023

Subscribers will get access to being prioritized when searched for or mentioned with the option of 1080p video uploads and access to more incoming features from the platform.

The subscription service does come at a possible R200 a month fee with the annual price largely going to be affected by other factors such as region.

For about R 2 099 a year you can subscribe to gain access to the newly revamped platform which Musk has described as the global town square.

A fixed annual plan of R126,58pm is available alongside a monthly non-fixed R 144.99 plan.

Subscribers must apply with an account that’s older than 9 months, have a verified phone number in order to gain access to the blue checkmark which by the looks of things has a different meaning to date.

The blue checkmark used to mean someone prominent and an authenticated/verified account.

We know a blue checkmark from Twitter used to let people know that your account is of public interest and is authentic.

Today the tick may mean two things.

Either an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (authentic user or active user) or the account has an active subscription to Twitter’s new Twitter Blue subscription service which has been enabled since Thursday November 9, 2022.

“Accounts that receive the blue checkmark as part of a Twitter Blue subscription will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process,” Twitter wrote confirming the shift for subscription.

Changing display names will be temporarily restricted on verified accounts.

“This will impact accounts Verified under the legacy program and Twitter’s new Twitter Blue subscription product.”

Accounts subscribed to Twitter Blue on iOS on or after November 9 2022 are eligible for the blue checkmark.

The platform will no longer be accepting new applications for verification under the old criteria.

