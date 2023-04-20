Burn Media Sites
Fast X trailer out and Dom may not have a plan out

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Universal.

One more mission

The trailer to the tenth Fast and the Furious is out and Jason Momoa seems to be the new villain disturbing the peace.

The franchise has been known to carry a family theme and this time Director Louis Leterrier tells a story of how Momoa’s character Dante threatens Domenic Torreto’s family.

Charleze Theron shared the trailer for the tenth instalment of the action packed sequel where fans will see more exploding cars, near death experiences including witty banter.

Charlize Theron and Michelle Rodriguez are seen battling it out in the trailer.

Domenic Toretto’s family is under siege as a new opponent, fueled by revenge emerges from the past to possibly destroy everything.

From the Transporter, director Louis Leterrier will lead the cast in what is expected to be the grand finale of the Fast and the Furious franchise expected to open on May 19.

The high intensity trailer with explosive action shows how Leterrier in the directors chair depicts the penultimate offering from the Fast and the Furious franchise.

If you’re unfamiliar with Leterrier’s work, his credits include Lupin, Clash of the Titans and Jason Statham’s Transporter.

Now You See Me, a magic heist film also had him in the directors chair.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriquez as Letty Ortiz return, alongside Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Jordana Brewster as Roman, Tej and Mia.

New to the team will be Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson and Jason Momoa.

Could Dom have reached his final nemesis. We find out in Fast X.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

