Eskom stage 6 kicks in, De Ruyter’s book and EFF says this minister must go

Eskom has implemented State 6 until 5 am on Monday, followed by Stages 4 and 6 during the week.

Eskom has implemented Stage 6 due to increased demand in electricity.

While former CEO Andre De Ruyter introduces more challenges from the flank for Eskom in a tell-all book about his tenure at the power utility, Eskom says there is a probability for higher stages than stage 6 as a measure to keep the grid from total collapse.

In a tell-all book, the former Eskom head Andre De Ruyter has fingered people as high up as the Union Buildings as possible accomplices to corruption, while he was at the helm of Eskom.

Looting of the country’s national power supply had assistance according to snippets from the explosive book a sequel to what was described as a soft interview with eNCA where De Ruyter made allegations without any substantial names.

The said allegations sparked or in this case, added fuel to an already gatvol country which has been at the receiving end of an endless supply of stage blackouts.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Eskom said Stage 3 loadshedding was the plan until 4PM and will be followed by Stage 6 from 4PM to 5AM.

This was due to breakdowns now at 18 016MW of generating capacity.

While generating unit at Kriel Power Station has returned to service, two other generation units at Kriel and a unit at Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

In a statement Eskom said: “In addtion, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Kendal and two units each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints.”

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe must be brought back to turn things around at the embattled power utility.

During the party’s briefing on Monday, the EFF leader went as far as calling for the removal of current electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramaokgopa, while labelling him as corrupt.

Eskom has confirmed demand for electricity is higher than expected and two units have failed, a result which translates to an immediate Stage 6 of power cuts.

