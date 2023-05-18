Huawei launches P60 Pro with compelling camera and unique design

The battle between the P-series

The latest P-series addition is finally here and it’s named the Huawei P60 Pro, a sparkling entry into the market with loads of camera prowess.

Launched at Huawei’s regional launch in Kyalami, the latest of the P-series range after the Huawei P50 comes with a slightly faster refresh rate and more personality than its predecessor.

Specs

The Huawei standard P60 Pro comes with a healthy 256GB of storage, 8GB RAM with the top-end model at 512 of storage and 12GB RAM.

The P60 Pro is definitely faster than its cousin considering its adaptive refresh rate which keeps the device at optimal speed even when other apps are open.

While the Huawei P50 Pro comes with a 50 MP sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, 64MP telephoto sensor and another 40MP sensor, the P60 matches these features and raises the quality of photos with a 48MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto sensor.

The camera boasts an F1.4-F4.0 auto-adjustable physical aperture to doctor those instant snaps just as a professional photographer would.

Remember the P50 Pro came with a Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, with Octa-core CPU and Adreno 660 GPU, the latest P60 Pro introduces a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 which will most likely may be updated to Gen 2.

A solid boost to the Huawei P60 Pro’s performance are the AI features that clearly place the Huawei P60 Pro lightyears ahead of its predecessor.

Fast charge

Fast charge technology allows the P60 Pro with a larger battery at 4815 mAh which supports 88W to charge to 50% in just 10 minutes.

The P50 came with a 4360mAh battery which supported a 66W charging speed and took around 20 minutes for a 50% charge.

The uniquely designed and intelligently manufactured Huawei P60 Pro promises a seamless AI experience, exceptional photography, and a device that makes an unshakable statement of class and elegance combined.

Inspired by 18th-century French art, with the addition of the Kunlun Glass protection, the Huawei P60 Pro comes in the colour black and Rococo Pearl white.

Unique colour texture

An interesting declaration Huawei made is that no two Rococo Pearl white devices are the same on the back.

The rear colour scheme on the back of the device is unique to each device which is a positive marketing sell, perfect for anyone with the aim to stand out from the crowd to express their personality.

The extra camera mile

The Huawei P60 Pro also features Huawei’s ultra-lighting XMAGE system which has taken images to the next level with spectacular image quality in low-lighting conditions.

Zoom

Get really close to subjects a hundred meters away with the 48-megapixel Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera which captures clear images at a distance and even under low light situations.

Alongside the Huawei P60 Pro, Huawei unveiled the Huawei Mate X3 and a series of other Huawei products.

Huawei announced the upcoming launch of the Huawei Watch Ultimate, MateBook X Pro, and the Watch in July.

Price and special deals

Pre-orders for the Huawei P60 Pro open from May 19 at a price of R 24 999.

The P60 Pro will be available at retail outlets from June 1, 2023.

Pre-order the Huawei P60 Pro from the online store or the Huawei Mate X3 and get the Huawei Watch GT3 SE and FreeBuds 5i free.

Both the Watch GT3 and FreeBuds 5i are valued at R 4499 and R 1699 respectively.

