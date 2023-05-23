Burn Media Sites
Geek Culture

Refresh For You feed on TikTok, here’s how to do it

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
TikTok mobile device content creation social media
Unsplash/Olivier Bergeron

In the settings and privacy options, TikTok users will get to refresh their For You feed should they pick up recurring video options.

TikTok has rolled out a new feature that lets users refresh their For You feed.

It’s not new if we consider that TikTok made their announcement in mid-March.  It’s the rollout that may have taken time to reach certain users.

The feature enables people to refresh their feed if their recommendations no longer feel relevant.

Repetitive recommendations are an issue and to remedy this, TikTok said they planned to find the balance between self-expression and an enjoyable viewing experience.

Start afresh

The feature most likely allows users access to a refreshed feed as though they just signed up for TikTok.

This allows content creators to shape their experience.

Enabling the refresh feed allows users to keep their set preferences like a filtered preference against a user’s content.

TikTok says: “An inherent challenge of any recommendation system is ensuring the breadth of content surfaced to a viewer isn’t too narrow or too repetitive. We’re intently focused on this challenge and work to design a system that intersperses a variety of topics. For instance, viewers will generally not be served two videos in a row made by the same creator or that use the same sound, and we try to avoid showing people something they’ve seen before.”

How it works

To refresh your feed users must go to the three lines at the top right of their screens.

Press settings and privacy.

Content preferences.

Refresh your For You feed.

Continue following prompts and your feed should look like you just joined TikTok.

 

@misscarolineflett

It’s about —— time 😏… #newtiktokfeature #tiktokupdate #contentcreationtips #tiktokforbusiness #tiktokgrowthtips #tiktokgrowth New TikTok update. TikTok update. New TikTok feature. Best TikTok feature. How to refresh your for you feed? How to refresh your for you page. How do you refresh your for you feed? How do you have refresh your FYP? How do you refresh the FYP? can you refresh the FYP? How to stop seeing videos you don’t like. How do you stop seeing the same TikToks? How to stop seeing sad TikToks? How to stop seeing certain videos? How can I refresh my FYP? Refresh the FYP I keep seeing the same TikToks. Why am I seeing the same TikToks? Seeing the same TikToks on FYP.

♬ original sound – Caroline Flett | TikTok Coach

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

