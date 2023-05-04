The dark side of AI: It could figure out how to kill humans – expert

It will figure out ways in which to manipulate people to get what it wants, according to the “Godfather” of AI Geoffrey Hinton, who has raised concerns on new and fast paced AI developments.

One man behind decades of AI technology has resigned from Google after more than a decade to find ways of tabling the dangers of AI.

AI could figure out a way around restrictions placed on it by us.

It could could also self assess to find a suitable trajectory of success around any restrictions humans have placed on to it.

Hinton said people needed to be aware of the dangers.

The former Google employee said clear warning of the dangers of AI needed to be made, and that was why he signed the petition.

Twitter boss Elon Musk alongside other scientists signed a petition right after OpenAI introduced Chat GPT 4, to highlight that AI systems with human competitive intelligence could pose profound risks to society including humanity.

Disinformation is one of the dangers of uncontrollable AI while another is replacing human jobs in at an aggressive pace.

The petition, which was also indorsed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak called for a six month pause to factor in all the risks by developers.

Faster and more powerful digital minds are the threat Musk, Wozniak want to consider as the race to developing smarter digital systems accelerates negating reliability.

“We call on all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4,” the letter said. “This pause should be public and verifiable, and include all key actors. If such a pause cannot be enacted quickly, governments should step in and institute a moratorium.”

Meanwhile Hinton, who has been dubbed the Godfather of AI due to his involvement in the development of AI systems and work on neural networks which shaped AI, left Google to raise concerns on the technology.

With over a decade of contributions at Google, Hinton is convinced that AI could get very good at manipulation because of what AI learns from humans.

