Difference between free ChatGPT and paid version

Launched on November 30, 2022, by San Francisco-based OpenAI, ChatGPT has skyrocketed to become a household name in less than a year.

The success of the Large Language Model series which was created to enable users to get answers by submitting prompts has grown to levels where even OpenAI moved to monetize the service.

While the chatbot displayed snippets of inaccurate information at first, tweaks including later versions such as ChatGPT4 have possibly transformed the way in which information is researched to date.

Free version

ChatGPT was built on foundational GPT models, fine-tuned for conversational applications using a combination of supervised and reinforced learning techniques.

Released as a free and available research preview, it has now migrated to a paid form due to the creators identifying the high costs needed to continue operations.

Today users can access ChatGPT’s chatbot for free but since February, OpenAI added a tier to monetize the chatbot.

So what are the pros and cons of the free version?

It’s free with no monthly subscription.

The free version does get flooded with users during peak times. Its slower depending on traffic with the capacity having an impact on access. The service comes with a holding page.

General access with access to chatbot responses in a matter of minutes.

Lagging when prompting lengthy requests.

Paid version/ ChatGPT Plus

A $20 monthly subscription with access to updated versions powered by GPT4.

Image font processing, and quicker responses to longer prompts.

Faster response times and capabilities.

Priority access to new features and improvements with access to the latest innovative tools.

General access even during peak times to ensure users maintain access.

Picking between which version to opt for all boils down to what you’re using the chatbot service for.

For general personal queries, the free version is fine but for massive amounts of production work for a company, then the paid-for version would suffice.

Also read: Midjourney model version 5.2 out, more precision, breathtaking images