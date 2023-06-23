Here’s the real reason behind Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg cage fight

A possible UFC bout is in play as two tech bosses butt heads to discuss the possibility of a cage fight.

Elon Musk’s cage fight challenge on Twitter “Who’s up for a cage fight,” has been met with Facebook head Mark Zuckerbergs’ enthusiasm as the pair most likely for PR, look as though they could trade blows.

Musk 51 and Zuckerberg 39 both appeared to have launched replies on their platforms for possible battle, but why?

Zuckerberg used his Meta-owned Instagram to share his thoughts on the challenge, by sharing a screenshot of Musk’s earlier tweet bragging that Musk was up for a cage squabble.

Zuckerberg has been in the gym lately and has been seen Jiu-Jitsu training, while Musk on the other hand has made claims he has been trained in taekwondo, judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The reason

The fight may seem light on the social front but there is substantial reason for the pair to duel.

Earlier in June Meta announced it was developing a Twitter alternative. Well, not in so many words.

The Facebook parent company said it was working on a decentralized social media project that would possibly rival Twitter.

Twitter has been surrounded by controversy amid job cuts and shifting ideas when considering the verification badge.

This appears to have signaled a gap for a Twitter alternative.

Meta alongside other competitors appear to have spotted the bleeding, with Meta in the process of creating an alternative.

Reported to be called Project 92, otherwise now known as Threads. The idea comes in while Twitter underwent some drastic changes which also factored in a massive amount of lay-offs.

Earlier in March Meta did mention it was exploring a stand-alone social network for sharing text updates, to allow public figures and creators to coexist and interact on one platform.

If we think back, this was the main reason Twitter was born.

Reports claim Project 92 will be a separate app from both Facebook and Instagram.

It’s suspected that users will be able to use their Instagram login details to log into the decentralized app.

It seems Musk spotted the incoming threat and was perturbed about the new developing Thread.

Project 92 was allegedly started in January, with plans to use Instagram’s existing account ecosystem to allow personal information of each Instagram user to be transferred over.

Also read: Here’s what tomorrows tech student looks like, An ALX Tech hub shift