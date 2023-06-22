Here’s what tomorrows tech student looks like, An ALX Tech hub shift

Tech training provider ALX, which has over 100 000 learners across 54 countries across the continent has officially launched its first tech hub which brings a continental shift in the tech education space across the country.

The training provider officially launched their Braamfontein ALX tech hub to provide an accessible co-working space to address the critical infrastructure challenges that many young students often face.

Access to high-speed internet including tomorrow’s skills learned today is something “government, civil society, and the private sector must rally to address,” said Divesh Sooka, General Manager at ALX South Africa.

“Government, civil society and the private sector must rally to address infrastructural challenges and create opportunities for young people to acquire in-demand skills that will enable them to participate in the global digital economy.”

With a point to provide accessible co-working space to address the critical infrastructure challenges that students face, the tech hub accommodates up to 1600 learners per day.

Students have to book space, to ensure there is enough space to accommodate their demands.

The young learners can connect with mentors, industry professionals, and other peers, demonstrating ALX’s mission to transform Africa by developing entrepreneurial leaders.

Through their tech hubs in eight countries across the continent, ALX will be building the largest pool of technically trained professionals, in innovative thinking.

The launch of the tech hubs primarily was to address the worldwide tech talent shortfall predicted to exceed 85 million people by 2030.

Over 8500 learners have graduated from ALX since 2021 with approximately 85% of their graduates finding employment within six months of completed training.

“Our new Tech Hub launches our blended learning model that combines online learning with in-person training, promoting effective, innovative thinking, and professional competency development. Our experience highlights that learners show reduced drop-off and better performance when working alongside one another. We plan to eventually have ALX Tech Hubs across the country to support hybrid learning on a national scale,” Sooka added.

The tech hub will provide training, networking, and professional mentoring, developing well-rounded individuals equipped with not only technical skills but also soft skills crucial to their success in high-growth industries.

“Providing SA’s youth with the skills to become a part of the digital economy will drive employment, encourage entrepreneurship and contribute to massive economic growth, this shift is critical for the future of our youth and our country and is necessary to drive sustainable and meaningful participation of youth in the economy,” says Sooka.

Also read: Using your voice to bridge the tech gender gap