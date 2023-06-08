Burn Media Sites
iOS 17, what you need to know

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Apple introduced its latest update, iOS 17, promising several upgrades to many features which include built-in autocorrect functionality.

At the Worldwide Develop Conference, it was Apple’s software engineering vice president Craig Federighi who unveiled the latest operating system with call screening and autocorrect.

The incoming benefits include the ability to set a photo to a contact, to be shown when receiving a call from them.

IOS 17 also factors in NameDrop, a seamless way to share contact cards wirelessly within the Apple ecosystem.

Users will have the option to exchange contact information when they bring their phones together – within NFC range and choose which information to send before sharing.

Another interesting feature is the messages update, which includes a a new sticker experience with new emoji’s and the ability to create live stickers by lifting subjects from photos.

Users also get to add effects to live stickers to bring them to life.

Other great features are greater protection for browsing on Safari.

Apple says advanced tracking and fingerprinting protections go even further to help prevent websites from tracking or identifying a user’s device.

Private browsing now locks when not in use.  This allows a user to keep taps open even when stepping away from the device.

Featured image: www.pexels.com

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

