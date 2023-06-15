Popular trending topic: How to make artistic QR code

QR codes were launched in 1994 as a system to track car parts during the assembly process.

It’s a long way since 1994 as QR codes today are used as restaurant menus, for payments, and other witty ideas as organizations opt to migrate towards a paperless era.

The name QR code in full is called the Quick Response Code, a bar code with printed square patterns of small black and white squares that encode data that can be scanned using a cellphone, tablet, or computer system.

The black and white squares represent numbers from 0 to 9 and letters in non-Latin scripts.

AI Game changer

The QR Code which to date is used in restaurants, general advertising, and even seminars encodes the URL of a Website that contains information about the product or service.

The QR code is scanned using a laser, or a cellphone camera these days to decode the pattern of information.

Traditional QR Qode vs new tech.

The traditional QR code contains a pattern, usually in black and white squares that, when scanned by an optical scanner, interpret the QR Code’s orientation.

QR code on art

Before you could incorporate a QR code on art by simply selecting a QR code generator.

The Catch would be the QR code would be slightly to the side.

Image sourced from QRCodegenerator.com.

Artistic QR codes are here

Now you can create creative QR codes for free.

Artistic QR codes are the new viral trend. And you can now create them for FREE in less than a minute. Here is how: pic.twitter.com/zE12af0nBv — Alvaro Cintas (@dr_cintas) June 14, 2023

Alvaro Cintas detailed the process effortlessly. Here’s how you can create your own special QR code.

Step 1.

1. First, you need to create a QR code. To do so, head to https://t.co/lwO9ECy0Rz, introduce the link you want your QR code to direct to, and save it as a PNG. pic.twitter.com/cfiZx4fUKT — Alvaro Cintas (@dr_cintas) June 14, 2023

Step 2

2. Join their Discord by clicking “Join Beta Now” Paste the QR code in the “paste-bin” channel located in their Discord. And copy the image address. pic.twitter.com/uDmtkVCrVm — Alvaro Cintas (@dr_cintas) June 14, 2023

Step 3

Step 4

Regarding the prompts: —qrw: determines how much emphasis the final image will place on your QR code —steps: the number of times the image is sampled (more steps, more artistic, but less readability) —seed: you can use it as a starting point for generating the initial image… — Alvaro Cintas (@dr_cintas) June 14, 2023

Step 5

And you will be done ✅ If you enjoyed this and want to share it with your friends, like & retweet the first tweet 🙂 https://t.co/BOATkIcQ2j — Alvaro Cintas (@dr_cintas) June 14, 2023

Featured image: Image: Alvaro Cintas/Twitter