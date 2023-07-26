Honor 90: The content creators personal assistant

Fast on track to becoming the country’s compelling smartphone is Honor’s Honor 90 smartphone launched in the middle east earlier in July.

We’ve received confirmation that the device will be headed to South African shores come the fourth quarter of this year, and we can’t wait.

Here’s what we liked.

The Android smartphone comes with a convenient in-device AI video editing software titled AI Vlog Master, created to quickly edit short video’s to turn and convert them into possible content creator masterpieces.

Simply record a video and the AI video editor can quickly cut, chop and change the video to user preferences.

When users select the AI recommendation, the device selects the best modes to provide the user with the best options for results.

In short, the AI features automatically edits the video for you.

The feature is convincing when we factor in the idea of the new generation of content creators, where a phone is not just a phone but an extension of user creativity.

Inside

The Honor 90 is set to make a mark for Honor in establishing its own identity away from its previous relationship with Huawei.

Think of an impressive 200MP camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 the accelerated edition coupled with a 100MP triple camera system, a 6.7-inch edgeless display with a whopping 4500mAh battery all packaged inside a very slim and elegant Honor 90.

Without giving away too much, the device is lightweight with another neat feature known as AI noise reduction.

When shooting a video the device can through the use of AI focus on the user’s voice and blur out the background noise, almost reducing the need for a standalone microphone for content creators.

While it’s not safe to say don’t use a microphone it is impressive to see Honor attempting to answer creative questions through their design.

The 5G device is available in a series of colours which we hope Honor will reveal before someone lets the cat out of the bag.

