Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Android

Samsung Unpacked: Samsung launches Galaxy Z flip 5, is it ‘GIVING?’

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Galaxy Z Flip 5.

In a timeless-themed showcase, Samsung unveiled their next generation of foldable devices the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z fold 5, the Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy tab S9.

Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z flip 5 comes with one of the largest cover screens as its strongest appeal, alongside a customizable 3.4-inch flex window built for taking that glorious selfie using the right camera muscle.

The Galaxy Z flip 5 folds to easily slide into pockets in an array of colour schemes namely graphite, cream, lavender, and mint.

Is it ‘giving?’

There’s a new term on the social scene, a term colocalized by the now generation where the word giving has been dubbed not only a verb but a noun as well.

According to the social scene, if you define the word giving today, the definition may just be a little confusing as today’s meaning on the social streets defines the word giving as within, in-the-now, and solidly current

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 giving?

The Z flip 5 seems tailored to take better selfies according to well-punted marketing, which oddly shies away from the specs we’d all like to know.

What’s under the hood?

Looking at the latest Flex Window which allows users to reply to messages, using a qwerty keyboard, make calls and check weather forecasts, it also allows users to customize their widgets no matter the set number, with Multi Widget View.

Use the Flex Window not only for checking lipstick *chuckle but take control by selecting video wallpapers, and an array of other themes to make the Galaxy Z Flip 5, uniquely yours.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 3 700mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a stylish armor aluminum frame flex hinge that folds and unfolds easily to grant the user access to the rear camera.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will not come cheap with a price tag of R 29 999, all depending on the storage model.

Pre-orders are now available but the device should hit South African shores sometime after August 25, 2023.

Let the reviews begin, to sift through the makeup and hopefully get to see the real flip behind the flex.

Also read: Honor 90: The content creators personal assistant

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.