Samsung Unpacked: Samsung launches Galaxy Z flip 5, is it ‘GIVING?’

In a timeless-themed showcase, Samsung unveiled their next generation of foldable devices the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z fold 5, the Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy tab S9.

Don't cha wish your phone was fun like this? Discover the all-new Samsung #GalaxyZFlip5, with slimmer design, and a larger cover screen (helloooo, Flex Window!). #SamsungUnpacked📷​ Explore more and #JoinTheFlipSide📷: https://t.co/xJtlL1jH6Z pic.twitter.com/rWCLpc41Yv — Samsung Mobile SA (@SamsungMobileSA) July 26, 2023

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z flip 5 comes with one of the largest cover screens as its strongest appeal, alongside a customizable 3.4-inch flex window built for taking that glorious selfie using the right camera muscle.

The Galaxy Z flip 5 folds to easily slide into pockets in an array of colour schemes namely graphite, cream, lavender, and mint.

Is it ‘giving?’

There’s a new term on the social scene, a term colocalized by the now generation where the word giving has been dubbed not only a verb but a noun as well.

According to the social scene, if you define the word giving today, the definition may just be a little confusing as today’s meaning on the social streets defines the word giving as within, in-the-now, and solidly current

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 giving?

The Z flip 5 seems tailored to take better selfies according to well-punted marketing, which oddly shies away from the specs we’d all like to know.

What’s under the hood?

Looking at the latest Flex Window which allows users to reply to messages, using a qwerty keyboard, make calls and check weather forecasts, it also allows users to customize their widgets no matter the set number, with Multi Widget View.

Use the Flex Window not only for checking lipstick *chuckle but take control by selecting video wallpapers, and an array of other themes to make the Galaxy Z Flip 5, uniquely yours.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 3 700mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a stylish armor aluminum frame flex hinge that folds and unfolds easily to grant the user access to the rear camera.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will not come cheap with a price tag of R 29 999, all depending on the storage model.

Pre-orders are now available but the device should hit South African shores sometime after August 25, 2023.

Let the reviews begin, to sift through the makeup and hopefully get to see the real flip behind the flex.

Also read: Honor 90: The content creators personal assistant