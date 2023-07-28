Sony Alpha Festival returns to SA, dates and more

The Sony Alpha Festival South Africa edition will kick off in Durban on July 29th with Johannesburg set to host the event on August 5th.

Cape Town will host the event on August 12 where photographers, videographers including cinematographers will come together to speak about lenses, creative directing, and all things futuristic.

The event has been known to be a hub for networking up-and-coming creatives up with some industry experts over drinks and decent entertainment.

The 5th edition of the Sony Alpha Festival brings creatives cutting-edge advancements in Sony tech, with an impressive lineup of products including the A67oo, the Venice 2, and the Alpha and Cinema line range.

The event promises an unmatched experience for photographers, video enthusiasts, tech heads and content creators, to witness industry experts who will discuss the latest in trends innovations, and the digital imaging landscape.

The festival will also feature dedicated portrait, video, cinema and automotive gaming including podcast stations for creators to engage with.

Sony has joined forces with industry partners to create an unforgettable experience.

Partners such as Nanlux and Nantlite, Nisi Filters, Atomos, Hollyland, MSI and Evetech will contribute their expertise to create a memorable experience.

Deputy Managing Director at Sony Middle East and Africa, Jobin Joejoe says the theme this year was inspired by the Japanese word Kyodoka, which emphasizes the value of shared ownership, collaboration, and community involvement.

The theme underscores the importance of collective efforts and interactions within a community and forms a core part of Sony’s philosophy.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Sony Alpha Festival to South Africa for the 5th time. This year’s guests will get the chance to learn, experience, and collaborate in a space designed to enthrall, entertain, and educate.”

Register for the Durban, Johannesburg or Cape Town leg of the event.

