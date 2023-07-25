SamsungUnpacked: Hidden gems and what to expect this year

Samsung is soon to launch a series of compelling devices at this year’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 scheduled for July 26.

So what can people expect?

If we use words like cutting-edge design or futuristic gadgets, to spin a story no one will show up so let’s keep it clean and straight to the point.

Looking at their invitation we deduct additions to the Flip series otherwise known as foldable phones.

Upgrades to wireless earbuds, the latest Galaxy flip, and possibly upgrades to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

If those are the only devices on the table this year, Samsung will have to step up its unpacked game and introduce a new spin otherwise let’s just have a braai and catch up on that Netflix series that we just can’t finish.

Back to Samsung

Last year’s Galaxy Unpacked event saw the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, which had massive hype around them.

Couple those with a few sets of shiny and Google-powered Wear OS smartwatches the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro and you had our attention.

To top off the festivities, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung is a brand that we think believes in the mantra if its not broken don’t fix it but make some internal tweaks.

That’s our view looking at a series of their additions when comparing design vs software.

The Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S23 prove my point just a tad.

Looking at their same 6.1-inch size and 6.6-inch plus sizes, you could see what I’m referring to. Yes, similar shape but different bezels, cameras, and other additions but the recipe looks almost similar.

Samsung isn’t the only one here, Apple has bitten the same Apple as well to introduce device upgrades that are new, with what arguably could be the same shape.

There are notable internal upgrades to all products but aesthetically one could not differentiate them just by looking at them without feeling the weight differences due to innovative production hacks.

