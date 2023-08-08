Burn Media Sites
Future Trends

AppHaus in Africa launch, the plan and mission outlined

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Jhani Coetzee unpacks the AppHaus vision.

In a first for the continent, AppHaus has launched a unique design thinking hub developed by SAP, intended to foster innovation while reinventing business practices across Africa.

This design and creative design space, a first for the continent was introduced by SAP AppHaus Network Andreas Hauser, the Senior Vice President of the SAP AppHaus Network.

So what is it?

It’s a creative and design space, to inspire unique design thinking concepts while providing the space for collaboration and ideation.

The space is a 250m2 space intended to host workshops of up to 50 people. It’s interchangeable with desks that could be moved around easily to accommodate productive minds.

Launched in Pretoria, in partnership with EPI-USE, the mission is to funnel the AppHaus Network as a community to spread their mantra which is to maintain a human-centered approach to innovation, create a space, use the right technology in innovating and find and combine determined teams towards objectives.

The network is meant to help and ensure that innovation services are available anywhere unrestricted by geographical location.

Think of access to a multi-disciplinary team and business experts in a creative environment.

Tracy Bolton, chief operating officer at SAP Africa, in launching the ecosystem said through leveraging SAPs skills and technology, the organization hoped to explore innovative solutions to some of the great challenges of “our time,”

Commending the launch last week as a landmark moment for the continent, she said AppHaus looked forward to working with EPI-USE with the mindset to apply AppHaus methodologies over the coming years.

Lesiba Frans Masibe – ERP Coordinator Limpopo.

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

