Clock ticking for Zuckerberg’s Threads, users jump ship as Threads untwirls

Some users who flocked to the new social media app and assumed Twitter replacement Threads have reportedly jumped ship.

The platform broke records on the week of its launch in July by surpassing even OpenAI’s subscription numbers to amass a record-breaking 79 million signups on the first day with more than 100 million by day five.

While many hoped Threads would be the hero launched to challenge and hopefully win against Elon Musk’s Twitter, Threads appears to be untwirling according to new data.

It seems the app initially had a massive response from users who were curious, as new reports indicate that user retention appears to be an issue.

The dive

Threads has lost over half of its subscribers with Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg labelling the drop as normal

The app created a worthy new buzz with some users hoping it would be the app that possibly put Twitter in its place.

Threads was massively successful in introducing an innovative alternative to Twitter, despite Twitter’s staying power over the years.

User retention issue

User retention appears to be the issue on the table as the app loses its popularity with over a 20% decrease in active users and more than a 50% percent decrease in the time spent on the app.

While Meta has earmarked Threads as a Twitter alternative it seems Twitter may have the last laugh this year as the Threads app buckles past its infancy stage.

The app is currently under various constant tweaks as Meta continues to polish what could be the next Twitter if done right.

Technical issues

The app does have a few technical issues.

Loading new content does become frustrating at times as the app somehow kicks users out of the app inexplicably.

Uploading of new video formats takes longer than it would on Twitter which may explain the massive exodus related to dropping numbers from users.

Will it last?

The app was launched as a conversational app supported by the massive strategic link to Instagram’s following.

Threads content creates acquired Instagram followers as a default.

The app is still in its infancy stage which translates to its apparent need to grow.

Those jumping ship may be looking for a final product that works without factoring in that Threads may only be less than a month old, and high expectations always leed to disappointment.

