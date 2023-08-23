Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Future Trends

How to sign document electronically, here are five simple tips

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next
Pixelsmith Studios South Africa Marketing Mill illustrators marketplace creatives South Africa

Don’t have a printer?

Need to sign a document and don’t want the hassle of having to print the entire set of documents only to add an initial on every page and a signature?

There are simpler ways and we explore a few options users can use to place that million-dollar signature on that document.

How to sign documents online

These days there are several options to sign a document electronically. It’s the multitude of software available that makes things a little complicated.

Using software 

Finding built-in software that can open a document using a program such as Adobe Reader or even Microsoft Word is a step in the right direction.

The software allows users to add a signature or sign documents.

You can create your unique signature for online documents using a mouse or touch screen.

With these types of software, you can place your signature on a document and save it.

Mobile apps

Mobile apps such as Adobe Fill or SignNow on smartphones make it possible for signatures to move from the Internet of Technology software and onto a set document.

Simply import the document from your device or cloud storage, and sign using your finger or stylus.  Place the signature where needed and it’s that simple.

Email Signature

Some email platforms allow users to create a digital signature.  Users can scan their physical signatures and use an online tool to create a digital one.

Online signing tools

You can also upload documents you want to be signed on online signing services such as DocuSign or HelloSign. These platforms allow users to upload their signatures, and add a date and other necessary details to documents they want to be authenticated.

Browser Extensions

Some web browsers offer extensions that may allow users to sign documents.  These need to be installed, but once installed, they should provide a step-by-step guide on how to add your signature on to a document.

The reason

The entire reason for electronic signatures is convenience, efficiency, legality and to try and reduce paper usage in an effort to save the planet.

All these reasons should be great enough to motivate anyone to learn how to place their signature on a document without printing it.

Digital signatures are fast becoming essential and the preferred method of signing documents and its high time some users adopted the easy way.

Also read: Buying a portable power station, five tips to look out for

Featured image: Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
PICS: Introducing the Honor 90 and Honor 90 lite, price and availability
Android 24 Aug 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.