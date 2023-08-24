Burn Media Sites
Android

PICS: Introducing the Honor 90 and Honor 90 lite, price and availability

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Hot off the shelf are the Honor 90 and the Honor 90 lite which have officially been launched in South Africa.

Honor officially launched the Honor 90, the Honor 90 lite, the Honor X5 Plus, and the Honor X6A on Wednesday night at there Feel the Vibe-themed event in Sandton.

The Honor 90 5G is priced at R14,999 for 19GB and will be bundled with the Honor Watch 4 for free, and valued at R3,499.

The Honor 90 Lite 5G comes at a price of R7,999 and is expected to be bundled with the Honor choice earbuds X5 for free.

The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Lite will be available at your nearest MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom.

Marked to bring future technology to the fore the Honor 90 has finally been brought to South African shores.

Honor introduces the Honor 90 5G featuring a 200MP main camera with AI Vlog, which intelligently helps content creators create quick short 15-second version videos.

The AI Vlog feature is designed to act as an assistant using AI tech in videography.

Vloggers will have the ability to streamline their output using the Honor 90’s AI which creates video recommendations including an AI instant movie feature that enables users to generate a social media-ready video in a few taps.

The Honor 90 comes with slightly above-board storage at 512GB with a 5000mAh battery.

The Honor 90

The Honor 90 Lite

 

The Honor X5 Plus, and the Honor X6A

Marcus Gopolang Moloko





