Twitter-verified users will soon have the ability to download videos should the content creator allow it.

In another rapid change for Twitter which largely benefits users with the blue verified checkmark, users with the verified checkmark gain another added benefit for subscribing to Twitter.

This is according to Twitter boss Elon Musk who announced that verified users can now tap the three dots on the upper right of a tweet to gain access to options such as the full-screen mode with the added benefit of tapping on the video to download on its way.

Verified users can now download videos if the content creator allows it pic.twitter.com/L0lGQe0iPI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2023

The shift is a possible attempt to introduce new features which will hopefully retain paying users while convincing other users of the added value of subscriptions.

Twitter has seen system structural changes in the past six months which include the brand changing its blue birded logo to a massive X.

The shift is intended to ultimately make Twitter a one-stop app where everything consumer can be serviced.

Musk has been on the forefront of reinventing the app.

Added benefits for Twitter Blue now include prioritized tweets, more tweets seen by users, the ability to edit published tweets, within a thirty-minute window, and the ability to retract a tweet after sending it before it is viewed.

Longer video uploads of up to 60 seconds using the web and up to 10 minutes using the mobile app are some of the added benefits of paying for Twitter to date.

The blue tick now means you’re trustworthy and credible which could translate to more followers on the platform.

For those undecided on whether to subscribe or not, a blue tick could also mean increased engagement with more users engaging with a content creator’s tweets.

While the option to use Twitter without paying for it is still on the table, it may in the future come to an end as Musk restructures the platform to not only filter out fake accounts but also create more reasons why users should opt for the paid-for version.

