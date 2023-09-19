Honor 90 5G: For the creative mover and shaker

HONOR recently launched its 5G ready smartphone the HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite alongside a series of other HONOR smartphone devices.

The latest and flagship HONOR 90 5G comes into the market to cater an over three-digit megapixel camera including some pretty impressive AI wizardry.

The HONOR 90 5G was launched in the Middle East around July this year offering the HONOR 90 5G to the African market. This led to the flagship and competitively priced HONOR 90 5G being selected and introduced to the South African market later in August.

The reason

Looking at its suspected goal the HONOR 90 5G was designed to deliver massive amounts of storage to cater to the triple-numbered massive pixel count camera while charging at rapid speed.

Design

The design of a device plays a major factor in a smartphone as it directly impacts the user’s experience and the overall perception of the device. One-off-sided approach to design and the device could be perceived as tacky, cheap looking, and not worth the price.

The HONOR 90 5G comes interestingly designed, and lightweight with comfort and functionality to solidify its place on the market.

We see the interesting attention to detail on both aesthetics and on an ergonomic level. It looks attractive with its two bold camera bamps at the back with a frosted effect which gives an interesting impression of an almost glass finish.

A diamond grid texture differentiates the HONOR 90 from its lighter Honor 90 Lite market companion.

Camera

We see a comfortable grip to a 183g, 163 x 75mm x 81mm body HONOR 90 featuring a 200MP main camera which complements more pixels on resolution. This means sharper images at any distance.

We see the 200MP camera backed up by a larger sensor than its predecessor, to add plenty of detail with more pixels.

The HONOR 90 5G pulls off some eye-raising sharp camera shots but you will need to have a steady hand due to no optical image stabilization added.

The 200MP camera is the little secret behind picture magic for the HONOR 90 as images pop out clearly detailed with little to no added AI colour hues added.

We see a triple camera system consisting of a 200MP camera with a 1/14 inch sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a macro camera with a more than 100-degree field of view. This is all complemented by a 2MP depth camera which aids the main camera in taking more accurately detailed images that showcase crisp depth of perception.

A 50MP selfie camera comes in handy for those moments of confidence for the content creator.

Colour

The colours seem futuristic as the HONOR 90 5G comes in Diamond Silver and Midnight Black.

The added AI and other smart tech

The HONOR 90 5G brings forward human-centric technology with an industry-leading eye comfort addition such as the TUV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification under its belt, including the industry’s highest Pulse Width Modulation dimming frequency of 3840Hz which minimizes strain on the eyes when set at low brightness.

AI Vlog

The HONOR 90’s AI Vlog Master feature could be the secret weapon that edges the device quicker to its target market, the content creator. A device for the creative mover and shaker, the HONOR 90 brings forward an AI smart AI Vlog feature that brings futuristic technology to the palm of anyone’s hand.

The AI Vlog feature is designed to act as an assistant using AI tech in videography.

Vloggers gain access to an ability to streamline their content creation using the HONOR 90’s AI feature which creates video recommendations that enable the users to generate social media-ready videos in just a few taps.

Content creators can have 15-second AI intelligently ready video, all compiled using the AI Vlog feature.

The HONOR 90 5G comes ready to capture footage, analyze it, and recommend the ideal video mode from a series of available modes, which include, Portrait video, Close-up, Solo cut and multi-video.

HONOR has introduced an AI noise reduction feature that uses AI tech to remove background noise from videos. This means clearer human voices when playing videos offering content creators a hassle-free way to record content.

A contender

Designed to share your vibe, the HONOR 90 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13 and supports Google Mobile Services.

The operating system offers a range of features equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen accelerated edition 5G 4nm processor.

Battery

A massive 5000mAh battery ensures enough power for the entire day coupled with a 66W HONOR supercharge technology for a fast-charging experience.

A 45% charge can be achieved in just 15 minutes.

A compelling 512GB storage capacity and the HONOR RAM Turbo technology which allocates parts of the flash memory to RAM had us slightly intrigued as this allows smoother performance all designed with the user in mind.

Pricing & Availability

The HONOR 90 5G is priced at R14,999 for 19GB (12+7) RAM+512GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the HONOR Watch 4 for free, and valued at R3,499

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at https://www.hihonor.com/za.

