Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
iPhone

iOS17 challenges, battery drainage and others, what to expect

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
iPhone 15

Apple recently launched its latest software update iOS 17 promising easier contact-sharing prowess, new stickers, Siri command updates along other enticing features.

The update to the operating system was announced earlier this year at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference and promised more features alongside more expressive communication features, simplified sharing, and a new and bolder screen experience.

The update comes just in time as Apple recently launched their latest competitive iPhone 15 range.

Update challenges

While the update is relatively new it does come with its initial launch challenges that are already getting the needed attention.

Some added features include cool widgets, weather updates, and calendar tweaks but these are met by some interesting cons which include faster battery drainage as the major issue flagged.

While Apple says the issue is normal the issue is expected to stabilize soon.  New operating system updates from Apple are expected to acclimatize in the next few days.

The upgrade means more functionality for users from Apple but it seems the battery was the first issue picked up.

Some reasons for the fast-draining battery is that the Spotlight has to reindex all files on the iPhone. This should reindex all files on a device.  This can take time and users may experience slower devices on searches and other functions.

The reindexing issue fix

The reindexing process can take up to a week to complete and this should stop using extra battery for that processing.

There may be other reasons for battery drainage which could include a combination of the age of the iPhone, and the model running the operating system.

This is normal as new code to run updated features requires processing power and this does in most cases result in the battery being impacted.

Slower A-series chips and smaller battery capacities may feel the impact more for some users. Apple is expected to make more tweaks but older devices may be impacted with little recourse.

Also read: WhatsApp Channels: Now you can create your own, here’s how

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.