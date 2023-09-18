Apple launched its next-generation iPhone 15 lineup last week promising lighter smartphone devices that had a goal to protect the planet.

The Dynamic Island feature made a return in terms of features, alongside a few features that Apple proudly unpacked at their Wonderlust-themed launch.

So what’s new?

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 was expected to be a strong contender with a lightweight titanium finish and contoured edges with the addition of a new action button which replaces the old and frankly outdated mute button.

Apple boasts of powerful camera upgrades and a device that is ready to bring gaming prowess to a different level, but is it better than its predecessor?

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a 48 MP rear camera with focus and depth control and a 5 x telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A new USB-C connecter has been introduced signaling the end of an era for the lightning version cable. The USB C connecter comes with three charging speeds, but back to the device.

It’s 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches in display for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, a new action button that replaced the single function switch used to toggle between ring and silent.

New nanometre chip.

The iPhone 15 is powered by a nanometre chip which makes it a little faster, and runs on iOS 17, with a 12 MP selfie camera.

Users can expect features such as biometric sensors, Emergency SOS messaging via satellite backed by a Lithium iron battery at 3349 mAh.

The display comes with OLED and Dolby vision display at 1000nits peaking at 2 000nits..

The iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 was launched in 2022 to an excited fan base.

Weighing 172g, the iPhone 14 came in an aluminum frame, both a nano sim and eSIM slots, 6.1 inches of display, and iOS 16 upgradable to iOS 16.6.1 with iOS 17 also a possibility.

The main camera is at 12MP wide, coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 12MP selfie camera.

There are stereo speakers and facial recognition including emergency SOS satellite sensors all backed by a lithium Ion 3279 mAh battery.

The iPhone 14 caused quite a stir as it came with accident reporting, which translated to the device sending an SOS message to close contacts, alerting them of the accidents.

The feature did cause quite a stir as some rollercoaster lovers were left in stitches as loved ones were contacted by their devices when a rollercoaster made a stop. The feature was looked into.

We saw the tweaking of the now popular dynamic island feature which was a first to introduce a feature that would allow users to navigate and see messages.

iPhone 13

Also with a Lithium-ion battery of 3240 mAh battery, a 12MP selfie camera, and 12 MP main camera with sensor-shift oIS and a 12 MP ultra-wide additional lens the iPhone 13 seems to have delivered a competitive device.

It comes with facial recognition, an accelerometer, a compass, iOS 15, Apple A15 bionic, and a planned iOS 17 system ability.

The iPhone 13 was launched on September 14 in 2021 with a 146mm by 71.5 x 7.7 mm in size.

