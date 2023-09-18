HONOR recently launched its 5G ready smartphone the HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite alongside a series of other HONOR smartphone devices. The latest…
Which is better? Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 14 or iPhone 13, we find out
Apple launched its next-generation iPhone 15 lineup last week promising lighter smartphone devices that had a goal to protect the planet.
The Dynamic Island feature made a return in terms of features, alongside a few features that Apple proudly unpacked at their Wonderlust-themed launch.
So what’s new?
iPhone 15
The iPhone 15 was expected to be a strong contender with a lightweight titanium finish and contoured edges with the addition of a new action button which replaces the old and frankly outdated mute button.
Apple boasts of powerful camera upgrades and a device that is ready to bring gaming prowess to a different level, but is it better than its predecessor?
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a 48 MP rear camera with focus and depth control and a 5 x telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
A new USB-C connecter has been introduced signaling the end of an era for the lightning version cable. The USB C connecter comes with three charging speeds, but back to the device.
It’s 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches in display for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, a new action button that replaced the single function switch used to toggle between ring and silent.
New nanometre chip.
The iPhone 15 is powered by a nanometre chip which makes it a little faster, and runs on iOS 17, with a 12 MP selfie camera.
Users can expect features such as biometric sensors, Emergency SOS messaging via satellite backed by a Lithium iron battery at 3349 mAh.
The display comes with OLED and Dolby vision display at 1000nits peaking at 2 000nits..
The iPhone 14.
The iPhone 14 was launched in 2022 to an excited fan base.
Weighing 172g, the iPhone 14 came in an aluminum frame, both a nano sim and eSIM slots, 6.1 inches of display, and iOS 16 upgradable to iOS 16.6.1 with iOS 17 also a possibility.
The main camera is at 12MP wide, coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 12MP selfie camera.
There are stereo speakers and facial recognition including emergency SOS satellite sensors all backed by a lithium Ion 3279 mAh battery.
The iPhone 14 caused quite a stir as it came with accident reporting, which translated to the device sending an SOS message to close contacts, alerting them of the accidents.
The feature did cause quite a stir as some rollercoaster lovers were left in stitches as loved ones were contacted by their devices when a rollercoaster made a stop. The feature was looked into.
We saw the tweaking of the now popular dynamic island feature which was a first to introduce a feature that would allow users to navigate and see messages.
iPhone 13
Also with a Lithium-ion battery of 3240 mAh battery, a 12MP selfie camera, and 12 MP main camera with sensor-shift oIS and a 12 MP ultra-wide additional lens the iPhone 13 seems to have delivered a competitive device.
It comes with facial recognition, an accelerometer, a compass, iOS 15, Apple A15 bionic, and a planned iOS 17 system ability.
The iPhone 13 was launched on September 14 in 2021 with a 146mm by 71.5 x 7.7 mm in size.
