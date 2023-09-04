Zoom, the virtual meeting, will they withstand the shift forward?

It was a great year for Zoom as the entire world shifted towards necessitated hybrid work and online antipersonal meetings as a solution.

The year was mid-2020 as uncertainty settled and the pandemic skyrocketed online meeting platform Zoom to skyrocketing success.

While it was expected that the minute pandemic showed the slightest sign of a retreat, the online platform would be in trouble. One could argue that to survive Zoom needed the pandemic – the irony.

Fast forward to 2023 and the platform could be in trouble when factoring in a set number of viable assessments.

The data still seems a bit vague but post the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom may have hit a ceiling and may be on its way down from its stats apparent reign.

So what now?

Looking at a number of factors such as more and more employees headed back to the office, the need for online meetings is presumed to be on the decline.

The logical fact would be that with more meetings to be held in-camera, online meetings will as a result be reserved for those international or even national meetings that would otherwise cost more than a quick 35 to 45-minute-long Zoom call.

It may be a good thing for Zoom, Google Meet, and other platforms to feel the shift, as innovation is often necessitated by current needs or crises when factoring in the Covid 19 pandemic.

The upshot could result in new ways for the platforms to answer needs that may not even be an issue currently but an incoming hurdle.

The return to work may result in fewer opportunities for remote meetings and conferences.

Online meeting fatigue.

This is a factor as online meetings may after a while just as any product offering reach maturity to request a new form of service.

The declining hybrid work model.

Some organisations including Zoom have introduced a request for in-office productivity. This means employees will now have to split their time between remote and office productivity which then translates to fewer online virtual meetings.

Competition may also play a factor in the declining virtual platform numbers as new, faster virtual platforms continue to saturate the virtual meeting space. Alternatives may cater to different user preferences ergo impacting another online platform’s subscription numbers.

Subscription costs including other factors may also contribute to signal a decline in subscriptions for any virtual meet service platforms.

While the indication currently may signal a decline in usage for a number of online virtual platforms that allow meetings to be hosted, it’s safe to say that regions differ and specific circumstances in one region may not result in the same presumed decline in other regions.

New strategies and new innovative product offerings could change a steady decline for any service.

Zoom including other platforms remain an effective service to organizations including families and their integration into our unique lives may just take a long time to change.

Also read: Incoming on X, voice and video calls, but can everyone call you?