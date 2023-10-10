WATCH Dr Matthew in the hot seat, ‘people are lazy detectives’

Self-proclaimed medical and social media Dr Matthew Lani may face jail time if the facts continue to work against him.

The Gauteng Health Department has opened a criminal case against the self-proclaimed influencer who portrays himself as a doctor on social media.

It seems the doctor has more to say as in the latest uploaded video the opinionated Lani, Sanele Zingelwa or Dr Matthew can be seen defending his identity while justifying why he would wear scrubs with a different name on them.

The social media influencer can be seen justifying his title on a show he was on with Rethabile Mabote where he was labeled as a clinical psychologist.

While a criminal case against Lani hangs above his head, for impersonating a medical doctor, the steadfast social media prominent Lani can be seen defending his position while only admitting that the bio on his TikTok account had the words “Pseudom” according to his words, which clearly stated that his identity was fictitious.

We suspect the would be doctor was reaching for the word pseudonym, which is a fictitious name often used by authors.

A pseudonym is a name that someone uses instead of his or her real name. If the doctor was selling health-related products, how safe were these products for a medical doctor to use a pseudonym when marketing them?

Lani in the video above goes on to label most detractors as lazy detectives even though his identity was proven to be questionable.

The backround

On Monday afternoon Wits University issued a statement and the contents of the statement appear to point to a story that has copious amounts of drama, intrigue, mystery, and some missing math logic.

In the statement, Wits writes: “Following claims made by ‘Dr Matthew Lani’ on social media and based on the facts at hand, Wits cannot find any person who graduated by the name of Matthew Bongani Zingelwa or Sanele Zingelwa in recent years.”

Wits further requests Dr Matthew Lani to immediately retract any such claim.

