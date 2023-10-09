Dr Matthew, why this man had Wits operating a statement for red flags

Operations are an intervention and Wits issuing a statement while further requesting an individual to retract all reference to them does raise concern.

Let’s jump into how tech has allowed millions to become social media detectives, diving into one man’s past on a quest to find out how a young man graduated from Wits but Wits says it cannot confirm said person’s details during the proposed period.

Quick background

On Monday afternoon Wits University issued a statement and the contents of the statement appear to point to a story that has copious amounts of drama, intrigue, mystery, and some missing math logic.

In the statement, Wits writes: “Following claims made by ‘Dr Matthew Lani’ on social media and based on the facts at hand, Wits cannot find any person who graduated by the name of Matthew Bongani Zingelwa or Sanele Zingelwa in recent years.

Wits further requests Dr Matthew Lani to immediately retract any such claim.

What’s really going on here?

Wits was not the only institution distancing itself from the said man.

A statement issued by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) states: “The Health Professions Council of South Africa has noted with concern a video of Mr Matthews Zingelwa-Lani which has gone viral on social media platforms.

“In the widely circulating video, Mr Matthews Zingelwa-Lani claims to have been authorized by the HPCSA to make and distribute his video. The HPCSA would like to put it on record that no authorization has been granted to Mr. Zingelwa Lani to make statements on behalf of Council stating that he is a registered practitioner.”

The story

It was after the Gauteng Department of Health department deleted posts in which it featured Matthew Lani who claimed to be a medical intern at the Helen Joseph Hospital. The so-called prominent social “doctor” has also made guest appearances on SABC’s Radio 2000 recently.

The social media brave Lani is known for dispensing medical advice on his TikTok platform while also selling products in the medical field.

From bad skin to eye-watering underarms, the social media doctor provides advice and remedies under the guise of a doctor. His videos often display a stethoscope around his neck to solidify the role.

The persistent Lani in one video addressing the issue is heard stating that this was not the first time he was in the firing line over questions around his credentials.

According to the HPCSA Act it is a crime to practice medicine and anyone found wanting could face penalties which could include jail time.

Could this be the precedent for online social justice?

Is this the future for reporting, investigations, and penalties?

Tech continues to grow in leaps and this layered story of Mr Lani could carve a new way for social media platforms to operate.

