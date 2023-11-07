Burn Media Sites
Industry News

Finalists for the 20th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

In celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Standard Bank Top Women Awards in conjunction with Topco Media, the banking franchise unveils some exceptional finalists, and influential leaders all emerging from diverse sectors.

The finalist will contend on Tuesday evening at the Sandton Convention Center to celebrate some of the remarkable achievements of women leaders and the organizations that support and empower them.

Under the theme “My Africa” the event promises to support and celebrate some of the industry’s impactful nominees.

The nominees are:

Top Women in Professional & Support Services 2023

  • Mandate Molefi – Nene Molefi
  • Dimension Data – Stacy Mctavish
  • Foursight IT – Johannah Phenya
  • Liquid Intelligent Technologies – Fathima Ebrahim
  • Tshepa Basadi – Thabile Nkomo
  • Nutun Group – Dineo Sekwele
  • MetroWired – Wezi Shezi
  • Vector Logistics – Annelie Govender
  • JSE – Refilwe Maboea

Top Women in Property 2023

  • Liberty Two Degrees – Amelia Beattie
  • Transcendence – Nathisha Singh
  • Jawitz Tygerberg – Judy Foster
  • Pam Golding – Ruth Grunder

Top Women Leader in STEM 2023 Sponsored by Wipro

  • University of South Africa (UNISA) – Prof. Usisipho Feleni
  • Takenote IT – Mamela Luthuli
  • University of Cape Town – Dr. Caroline Pule
  • Exxaro – Galaletsang Legodi
  • Torque – Sally Acton
  • Jumo – Susie Squire
  • Maponya 911 – Simphiwe S. Mamvura
  • Unidrive Electrical Solutions – Fiona Madiane

Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2023

  • Transnet National Ports Authority- Dr. Zanele Bridgette Gasa
  • Umgeni Water – Thobekile Gambu
  • INSETA – Gugu Mkhize
  • FP&M SETA – Dr. Felleng Yende
  • CHIETA – Wesi Khoza
  • FASSET SETA – Ayanda Mafuleka
  • NYDA – Khuthi Mbedzi

Top Male Leader Driving Gender Empowerment 2023

  • Metrosure – Bheka Chiliza
  • Sibanye-Stillwater – Neal Froneman
  • Smollan – Michael Power
  • Nestlé – Xolile White
  • MetroWired – Tinashe Nyahanana

Top Women Young Achiever 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

  • Artisan Zone – Tshepiso Eustacia Mkandawire
  • Etion Connect – Chantelle Dalziel
  • Metrosure – Fezile Primrose Tshabalala
  • Sol Plaatje University – Annalene Marais
  • Sue Phalane Trading and Projects – Portia Phalane
  • Inayo Mining – Thandokuhle Maseko
  • BEE123 – Yonela Ntsaluba
  • ZEDA Limited – Tlhabi Ntlha
  • Takealot – Dikeledi Sathekge
  • NYDA – Khuthi Mbedzi

Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur Sponsored by Standard Bank

  • Cape Town: Denise Stubbs, Thokozani Wines
  • Durban: Ntokozo ‘Melo’ Ntleko, Takkie Wash
  • North West: Lufuno Rosoesoe, TOSH Detergents

Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

  • Emvelo Quality and Environmental Consulting – Phumzile Lembede
  • Green Door Environmental – Dr. Rebecca Bowd
  • Yugrow – Kele Boakgomo
  • Net0 Group – Saudah Hamid
  • Family Matters Fertility Centre – Dr. Qinisile Cele
  • Millennial Mindset Media – Marcia Monareng
  • OMI Solutions – Robyn Mellett
  • Truth CRM – Amanda Cromhout
  • Dynamic Shipping Services Pty Ltd – Bashini Mohamed
  • Revio Pay – Nicole Dunn
  • Allied Valve Specialists – Tina Angelos

Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

  • Robit SA – Rumisha Motilal
  • Mandate Molefi – Nene Molefi
  • Business Directive Contract Services – Miskyah Toth
  • British American Tobacco South Africa – Diana Johnson
  • TSL Telecommunications and Automation (Pty) Ltd -Vasi Govinder
  • BP Southern Africa – Taelo Mojapelo
  • St. Davids Marist Inanda – Lara Klement
  • Institute of Directors SA – Parmi Natesan
  • ICAS – Navlika Ratangee
  • WOA Oils – Nicole Peters
  • Liberty Two Degrees – Amelia Beattie
  • Mint Group – Ronelle Naidoo
  • ZEDA – Ramasela Ganda
  • VEA Road Maintenance – Thoko Tshabalala
  • Boniswa Corporate Solutions – Lynette Magasa
  • Tshepa Basadi – Mbali Milanzi
  • Tailing Technology (Pty) Ltd – Tania Pienaar
  • Isilumko – Nritika Singh

Organisation Awards:

Top Women Business in Resources, Construction & Infrastructure Development 2023 – Sponsored by Harmony Gold Mining Company

  • Artisan Zone
  • Sibanye-Stillwater
  • Inayo Mining
  • WOA Oils
  • Tshepa Basadi
  • Tailing Technology (Pty) Ltd
  • Palabora Mining
  • Robit SA
  • Sue Phalane Trading and Projects
  • VEA Road Maintenance
  • SANRAL

Top Women Business in ICT 2023Mint Group

  • TSL Telecommunications and Automation (Pty) Ltd
  • BEE123
  • Foursight IT
  • Boniswa Corporate Solutions
  • MetroWired
  • Etion Connect

Top Women in Retail and E-Commerce 2023

  • Smollan
  • Takealot
  • Metrosure
  • The Foschini Group

Top Women Business in Health & Pharmaceuticals 2023 Sponsored by Sanofi

The Biovac Institute

AstraZeneca

ICAS

Maponya 911

Organon

Top Women Business in Biodiversity, Conservation & Environmental Management 2023 Sponsored by SANBI

  • Nestlé
  • OMI Solutions
  • NCC Group

Top Women in Sport 2023 Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation

Banyana Banyana

South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team (Proteas)

  • Springbok Women
  • Kirsten Neuschäfer
  • Babalwa Latsha
  • Tatjana Schoenmaker
  • Netball South Africa
  • Andile Dlamini
  • Tegan Phillips
  • Caster Semenya

Top Women Business in Public Service 2023

  • NYDA [National Youth Development Agency]
  • FP&M SETA
  • FASSET SETA [Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority]
  • CHIETA [The Chemical Industries Education & Training Authority]

Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship 2023

  • PepsiCo
  • Inayo Mining
  • Takealot
  • Merchants

Top Women Owned Business SMME 2023 Sponsored by Gauteng Tourism Authority

  • Emvelo Quality and Environmental Consultant
  • Green Door Environmental
  • Yugrow
  • Net0 Group
  • Family Matters Fertility Centre
  • Millennial Mindset Media
  • Metrosure
  • Truth CRM
  • Dynamic Shipping Services Pty Ltd
  • Revio Pay
  • Allied Valve Specialists
  • The Travel Connexion

Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2023 Sponsored by Kia South Africa

  • Smollan
  • PepsiCo
  • St. Davids Marist Inanda
  • ICAS
  • In2Food
  • Liberty Two Degrees
  • Freightmore
  • Robit SA
  • Isilumko
  • TransUnion

Top Women Business in Youth Development 2023

  • INSETA [The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority]
  • Sue Phalane Trading and Projects
  • ZEDA Limited

Ralf Fletcher of Topco Media said: “Over the past decade, Standard Bank has been an invaluable partner, supporting our 2-day conference event. This collaboration has propelled us to extend the reach of the Top Women programme nationwide, fostering a trusted network of leading gender-empowered companies and women entrepreneurs.”

He extended his gratitude to other partners who have shown massive support and commitment to the cause to uplift and empower women.

Fletcher extended his gratitude to Standard Bank, their gold partner, Procter and Gamble and category partners: KIA South Africa, Harmony Gold Mining Company, Sanofi, SANBI, Wipro, Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation, and Gauteng Tourism Authority.

Added to the list of partners are Primedia Outdoor and British Chamber of Business Southern Africa

Also read: Is Black Friday the silver bullet for both business and consumer?

