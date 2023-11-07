Finalists for the 20th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards

In celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Standard Bank Top Women Awards in conjunction with Topco Media, the banking franchise unveils some exceptional finalists, and influential leaders all emerging from diverse sectors.

The finalist will contend on Tuesday evening at the Sandton Convention Center to celebrate some of the remarkable achievements of women leaders and the organizations that support and empower them.

Under the theme “My Africa” the event promises to support and celebrate some of the industry’s impactful nominees.

The nominees are:

Top Women in Professional & Support Services 2023

Mandate Molefi – Nene Molefi

Dimension Data – Stacy Mctavish

Foursight IT – Johannah Phenya

Liquid Intelligent Technologies – Fathima Ebrahim

Tshepa Basadi – Thabile Nkomo

Nutun Group – Dineo Sekwele

MetroWired – Wezi Shezi

Vector Logistics – Annelie Govender

JSE – Refilwe Maboea

Top Women in Property 2023

Liberty Two Degrees – Amelia Beattie

Transcendence – Nathisha Singh

Jawitz Tygerberg – Judy Foster

Pam Golding – Ruth Grunder

Top Women Leader in STEM 2023 Sponsored by Wipro

University of South Africa (UNISA) – Prof. Usisipho Feleni

Takenote IT – Mamela Luthuli

University of Cape Town – Dr. Caroline Pule

Exxaro – Galaletsang Legodi

Torque – Sally Acton

Jumo – Susie Squire

Maponya 911 – Simphiwe S. Mamvura

Unidrive Electrical Solutions – Fiona Madiane

Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2023

Transnet National Ports Authority- Dr. Zanele Bridgette Gasa

Umgeni Water – Thobekile Gambu

INSETA – Gugu Mkhize

FP&M SETA – Dr. Felleng Yende

CHIETA – Wesi Khoza

FASSET SETA – Ayanda Mafuleka

NYDA – Khuthi Mbedzi

Top Male Leader Driving Gender Empowerment 2023

Metrosure – Bheka Chiliza

Sibanye-Stillwater – Neal Froneman

Smollan – Michael Power

Nestlé – Xolile White

MetroWired – Tinashe Nyahanana

Top Women Young Achiever 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

Artisan Zone – Tshepiso Eustacia Mkandawire

Etion Connect – Chantelle Dalziel

Metrosure – Fezile Primrose Tshabalala

Sol Plaatje University – Annalene Marais

Sue Phalane Trading and Projects – Portia Phalane

Inayo Mining – Thandokuhle Maseko

BEE123 – Yonela Ntsaluba

ZEDA Limited – Tlhabi Ntlha

Takealot – Dikeledi Sathekge

NYDA – Khuthi Mbedzi

Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur Sponsored by Standard Bank

Cape Town: Denise Stubbs, Thokozani Wines

Durban: Ntokozo ‘Melo’ Ntleko, Takkie Wash

North West: Lufuno Rosoesoe, TOSH Detergents

Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

Emvelo Quality and Environmental Consulting – Phumzile Lembede

Green Door Environmental – Dr. Rebecca Bowd

Yugrow – Kele Boakgomo

Net0 Group – Saudah Hamid

Family Matters Fertility Centre – Dr. Qinisile Cele

Millennial Mindset Media – Marcia Monareng

OMI Solutions – Robyn Mellett

Truth CRM – Amanda Cromhout

Dynamic Shipping Services Pty Ltd – Bashini Mohamed

Revio Pay – Nicole Dunn

Allied Valve Specialists – Tina Angelos

Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

Robit SA – Rumisha Motilal

Mandate Molefi – Nene Molefi

Business Directive Contract Services – Miskyah Toth

British American Tobacco South Africa – Diana Johnson

TSL Telecommunications and Automation (Pty) Ltd -Vasi Govinder

BP Southern Africa – Taelo Mojapelo

St. Davids Marist Inanda – Lara Klement

Institute of Directors SA – Parmi Natesan

ICAS – Navlika Ratangee

WOA Oils – Nicole Peters

Liberty Two Degrees – Amelia Beattie

Mint Group – Ronelle Naidoo

ZEDA – Ramasela Ganda

VEA Road Maintenance – Thoko Tshabalala

Boniswa Corporate Solutions – Lynette Magasa

Tshepa Basadi – Mbali Milanzi

Tailing Technology (Pty) Ltd – Tania Pienaar

Isilumko – Nritika Singh

Organisation Awards:

Top Women Business in Resources, Construction & Infrastructure Development 2023 – Sponsored by Harmony Gold Mining Company

Artisan Zone

Sibanye-Stillwater

Inayo Mining

WOA Oils

Tshepa Basadi

Tailing Technology (Pty) Ltd

Palabora Mining

Robit SA

Sue Phalane Trading and Projects

VEA Road Maintenance

SANRAL

Top Women Business in ICT 2023Mint Group

TSL Telecommunications and Automation (Pty) Ltd

BEE123

Foursight IT

Boniswa Corporate Solutions

MetroWired

Etion Connect

Top Women in Retail and E-Commerce 2023

Smollan

Takealot

Metrosure

The Foschini Group

Top Women Business in Health & Pharmaceuticals 2023 Sponsored by Sanofi

The Biovac Institute

AstraZeneca

ICAS

Maponya 911

Organon

Top Women Business in Biodiversity, Conservation & Environmental Management 2023 Sponsored by SANBI

Nestlé

OMI Solutions

NCC Group

Top Women in Sport 2023 Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation

Banyana Banyana

South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team (Proteas)

Springbok Women

Kirsten Neuschäfer

Babalwa Latsha

Tatjana Schoenmaker

Netball South Africa

Andile Dlamini

Tegan Phillips

Caster Semenya

Top Women Business in Public Service 2023

NYDA [National Youth Development Agency]

FP&M SETA

FASSET SETA [Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority]

CHIETA [The Chemical Industries Education & Training Authority]

Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship 2023

PepsiCo

Inayo Mining

Takealot

Merchants

Top Women Owned Business SMME 2023 Sponsored by Gauteng Tourism Authority

Emvelo Quality and Environmental Consultant

Green Door Environmental

Yugrow

Net0 Group

Family Matters Fertility Centre

Millennial Mindset Media

Metrosure

Truth CRM

Dynamic Shipping Services Pty Ltd

Revio Pay

Allied Valve Specialists

The Travel Connexion

Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2023 Sponsored by Kia South Africa

Smollan

PepsiCo

St. Davids Marist Inanda

ICAS

In2Food

Liberty Two Degrees

Freightmore

Robit SA

Isilumko

TransUnion

Top Women Business in Youth Development 2023

INSETA [The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority]

Sue Phalane Trading and Projects

ZEDA Limited

Ralf Fletcher of Topco Media said: “Over the past decade, Standard Bank has been an invaluable partner, supporting our 2-day conference event. This collaboration has propelled us to extend the reach of the Top Women programme nationwide, fostering a trusted network of leading gender-empowered companies and women entrepreneurs.”

He extended his gratitude to other partners who have shown massive support and commitment to the cause to uplift and empower women.

Fletcher extended his gratitude to Standard Bank, their gold partner, Procter and Gamble and category partners: KIA South Africa, Harmony Gold Mining Company, Sanofi, SANBI, Wipro, Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation, and Gauteng Tourism Authority.

Added to the list of partners are Primedia Outdoor and British Chamber of Business Southern Africa

