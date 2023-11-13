Spotify and FC Barcelona launch short film, think music and football

In a collaboration of passions, Spotify announced that it has collaborated with FC Barcelona to unveil a feature that emphasizes the profound connection between music from the African continent and the Blaugrana spirit.

The collaboration will not only unite and inspire but to influence the lifestyles of countless fans worldwide.

Looking at the short film, we see the colourful African landscape as the film was shot across Nigeria, South Africa, and Spain.

The short film features Nigeria’s singers Teni and Odumodublvck, Pabi Cooper and Ch’cco, and ropes in Barcelona key first-team players Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde, and rising teen star Lamine Yamal.

“This film serves as a poignant reminder that African music and FC Barcelona encompass more than mere entertainment; they serve as expressions of human emotions, catalysts for societal unity, and sources of personal inspiration.

“The collaboration between Spotify and FC Barcelona underscores our joint commitment to inspire and connect individuals globally”, says Sithabile Kachisa, Spotify’s Head of Marketing, in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“It reinforces our dedication to bolstering the growth of African music and its role in our communities.”

The symbiotic relationship between African music and FC Barcelona is captured through the recently launched Barça African Connect playlist merging the club’s essence with vibrant African music subcultures.

This playlist comprises top African tracks that resonate with FC Barcelona’s players, Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde and Lamine Yamal in their journey towards game day readiness.

The hero film by Spotify and FC Barcelona beautifully showcases how the vibrant melodies and rhythms of African music, intertwined with the spirit of FC Barcelona, consistently evoke heightened emotions and pay tribute to the stars who enrich our lives through their artistry and athleticism.

Watch the Spotify X FCB film here.

Also read: The end of creativity as paid for views come in, TikTok page view price