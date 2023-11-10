Not only has Trevor Noah bagged a comical commercial, for the country, thanks to the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, the former Today Show news anker hosted Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on his first podcast show What Now?

@theeboardmember Trevor Noah interviews Dwayne Johnson in first episode of his podcast What Now on Spotify. Video curtesy of Spotify. For full podcast VISIT @Spotify.com @memeburnza ♬ original sound – TheeBoardmember |Marcus Moloko – TheeBoardmember |Marcus Moloko

The show on Spotify aired on Thursday and featured an intimate conversation between Johnson and Noah who discussed Johnsons’ reaction to allegations against him and Oprah on the launch of his fund following the Maui fires.

Other topics in the booth were whether Johnson would ever consider running for President of the United States.

New episodes will be published weekly every Thursday as Noah navigates crucial issues that he described as possible landmines that people often shied away from discussing.

Full podcast on Spotify.com

In elaborating more around having spirited conversations, Noah said: ““If there’s one thing I’ve always loved, it’s having a spirited conversation. I’ve always loved how the words coming out of another person’s mouth can change how the mush in your brain processes or sees the world that it’s seen a certain way for such a long time. It feels like these days, though.”

“We might be losing that ability. Oh, it’s become a little bit harder. You know. A few days ago, I was. I was at an event and. People were having really interesting and dynamic conversations, conversations about really difficult topics… men, women, young and old alike. And every few minutes somebody would start their opinion with the phrase. Now, I would never say this in public, but. Or, I would never say this if I was being recorded, but. And I found that fascinating. So many of us have opinions and ideas about the world that we live in. That we are either unable or unwilling. Or too scared to share. And I thought to myself. If we cannot have conversations about difficult things, if the conversations themselves are now the difficult things, then what hope do we have of fixing the difficult things? You know, I almost think of it like a minefield. One of the most dangerous places you can ever walk into is a minefield. Because you do not know. Where they are. You do not know when your last step may be. All you know is at any moment, something could blow up. But the danger comes when you step into the minefield. Imagine if discussing how to navigate the minefield was as dangerous as the minefield itself. That’s what I feel like we’re living in now.”

Also read: WATCH: A homophobic lesson | Thin line between victim and cyberbully, a Dominic Zaca case