Porsche Design and Honor have joined forces to bring forward a cutting-edge functional design.

The pair have announced what they deem as a strategic partnership. The pair have combined their design philosophies to create high-end smart devices to offer customers a luxury user experience.

Honor is fast entrenching themselves as an organization that has the drive and capability to represent the upper echelon in smart technologies. Could this be their defining factor in the coming year?

Porsche Design brings unique design expertise in the luxury segment into the collaboration.

Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group says:” the exclusive partnership with Honor is a milestone for the further expansion of Porsche Design’s iconic electronics product portfolio.

“With Honor we have found the perfect brand partner to drive innovation and offer our customers exciting new products that perfectly combine exceptional design and outstanding performance. We share the same goal to become leaders in the modern luxury segment of smart devices.”

George Zhao, CEO of Honor in supporting the partnership said Honor partnered with Porsche Design to explore how openness and innovative collaboration can merge exceptional design.

“We are honored to work with a partner like Porsche Design and to explore how openness and innovative collaboration can merge exceptional design and outstanding performance to bring state-of-the-art technology to the premium segment of smart devices.”

“Honor’s human-centric design melds with Porsche Design’s brand philosophy to create intelligent luxury products that will accelerate the mobile lifestyle of tech enthusiasts and Porsche aficionados alike. This long-term collaboration between HONOR and Porsche Design opens exciting new opportunities to bolster our growth in markets around the world.”

The partnership plans to bring cutting-edge innovation and premium design to the world of smart devices.

The first jointly developed smart device between Honor and Porsche Design will be unveiled in January 2024 in China.

