Huawei ICT academy awards ceremony, here’s what happened

More than 42 students and lecturers affiliated with the Huawei ICT Academy program were honored for their achievements this year at the annual Huawei ICT Academy Awards Ceremony held in Johannesburg.

The winning learners and lecturers walked away with prizes and certificates for their accomplishments.

The top performing academies for 2023 were from; Majuba TVET College (Kwa Zulu-Natal), Cape Peninsula University of Technology, University of Venda, Walter Sisulu University, and Durban University of Technology.

Speaking at the ceremony was Kian Chen, Deputy CEO of Huawei CEO who lauded the learners and facilitators before reflecting on the impact the Huawei ICT Academy had in upskilling South African youth since the academy awards in 2017.

“To date we have partnered with 71 academic institutions across all 9 provinces, including TVET colleges and universities. Since the start of the programme, we have reached more than 100 000 students, of which more than 11-thousand have participated in the Huawei ICT certification training. Of this more than 2000 students have successfully obtained the globally industry-recognised Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) accreditation.”

Chen noted that through the ICT Academy job fair, more than 286 graduates had been placed in jobs at Huawei and its’ channel partners.

Mr. Zamokwakhe Khuzwayo, CEO of the National Skills Authority under the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), described the event as a significant milestone in South Africa’s journey towards digital transformation, showcasing remarkable progress in nurturing and developing ICT talent.

“Our commitment to youth ICT skills building is unwavering, and it is this commitment that has brought us together here today. The Huawei ICT Talent Development Annual Awards Ceremony is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our newly registered ICT Academies, as well as the exceptional contributions made by our instructors in cultivating and nurturing ICT talent,” he said.

“We must continue to invest in our youth, providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the digital era. Together, we can build a future where South Africa stands at the forefront of technological advancements, driving innovation and shaping the world.”

Waldon Hendricks, the Head of ICT Special programmes at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, shared insights into the partnership with the Huawei ICT Academy, highlighting the significant contributions of Huawei, including the donation of routers and switches, access to industry-specific curricula, cutting-edge technologies, and globally recognized certifications.

Hendricks accepted the Excellent ICT Academy Award for 2023 on behalf of his academy and emphasized the collaborative and innovative community built through the partnership.

“The Excellent Huawei Club Award for 2023 is not just an accolade for us as a University; it’s a recognition of the vibrant, innovative community we’ve built,” Hendricks said.

“My journey as a lecturer, instructor, and mentor has been incredibly fulfilling. Witnessing the growth and development of my students, navigating challenges like keeping pace with new technologies, and catering to diverse learning styles has been a remarkable experience. Each obstacle deepened my resolve to be an exceptional mentor and guide,” he said.

Kgotalang Legoete, one of the finalists in the South African Huawei ICT Competition, celebrated her remarkable journey of knowledge, skill, and innovation.

“This is a launch pad for the future. The skills acquired, challenges overcome, and friendships forged during this competition will resonate in the professional journeys of each participant. For me, it is the foundation for continued exploration, learning, and innovation.”

