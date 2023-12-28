Spar Carols by Candlelight concert with Jacaranda FM shatters record

A total of R 500 000 was raised through digital donations and concert ticket proceeds, breaking a previous years record in collections for Jacaranda FM and Spar who held the Home For Christmas concert to pay homage to those who travelled home to share moments with loved ones in the spirit of Christmas.

The Spar Carols by Candlelight event was held on December 6 at the SunBet Arena Time Square and streamed across the world for around 70 000 people who joined the live event from as far as USA, Netherlands, Botswana and United Arab Emirates.

Deirdre King, Managing Director of Jacaranda FM said world-class musicians were able to sing familiar carols in a way that was never done before.

“What a magical collaboration! To be transported through music and familiar carols sung in a way never heard before – is a very special thing to do – and we do it with the help of our world-class musicians. As we celebrate 21 years of this event, we also pay homage to those children who need Christmas cheer in the form of their very own Santa Shoe box – we feel incredible privileged evoke the spirit of giving as well.”

Another interesting aspect to the Spar Carols by Candlelight event was that Spar and Jacaranda FM had asked fans to make contributions towards Santa’s shoebox in an effort to have over 1,000 children’s homes receive gifts this Christmas.

All proceeds ensured that vulnerable children across the country could also be gifted with new toys.

Carolers were treated to carol mashups from;

Judith Sephuma and Soweto Gospel Choir

Demi Lee Moore and Kurt Darren;

Zac, Loyiso, and Soweto Gospel Choir;

Charlize Berg, Demi Lee, Swing City, Lloyd Cele, and Elandré;

Brendan Pyper and Elandré;

and Kurt Darren and Soweto Gospel Choir to name a few

“It’s just awesome to be part of this event and all funds raised will buy 1,000 children Santa Shoe boxes to make sure they have a Christmas present of their own – Demi Lee and I sang ‘Home’ and that’s where we all want to be for Christmas – and we hope everyone has a Christmas at home” – Kurt Darren

“We need to use our gifts to impact others like we’re doing tonight.” – Judith Sephuma

“Jacaranda FM such a great radio station to be involved with as they are always helping people. This is my first Carols and I think what we’re all doing here is absolutely incredible.” – Charlize Berg

“It’s such a big honour to be part of this and to see the money raised going to such a great cause. Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year, and I cant imagine spending it alone without a gift and I think every child should be given a gift of their own and I’m so grateful to be here and hope there is even more we can bless them with in this time” – Demi Lee Moore

“It’s wonderful to be part of Jacaranda FM’s Carols. Its a lot of money raised to give 1 000 children Santa Shoe boxes, and just to be part of that is humbling – if you’re out there, please try give a Santa Shoe box of their own. Christmas is so special, and everyone deserves a little gift of their own” – Bernice West

“This event is always such a great production and Christmas is such an important holiday. Being able to share Christmas cheer through my gift with others is a blessing” – Paxton

“We’re ecstatic to be at this event – this huge sold-out event where we can use our voices to raise more money to gift more children, we’re very excited to be here!” – Soweto Gospel Choir

“I believe that I’ve received this gift and I have the opportunity to give back by using my gift to so many people and Christmas is an opportunity to give this gift to make someone else’s lives better and put a smile on their face and fulfil a purpose beyond”- Lloyd Cele

“We love this time of year and Christmas, there’s a beautiful line in ‘Oh Holy Night’ “when he appeared the soul felt it’s worth”, and I feel like this is what this event does – it makes peoples souls felt it’s worth. It’s a beautiful event and its amazing for being part of it – thank you for those donations” – Swing City

Maxine D’Amico, SPAR Inland Advertising and Promotions Manager expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming success of this year’s SPAR Carols by Candlelight event.

“Being part of such a remarkable event that not only brings joy through music but also contributes to the well-being of over 1,000 vulnerable children is heart-warming,” said D’Amico.

“SPAR is committed to supporting the communities we serve, and the record-breaking donations reflect the collective generosity of our community, both locally and internationally. We believe in making a positive impact, and this years’ R500 000 raised is a testament to the power of unity and the spirit of giving during the festive season,” she added.

“Last year we raised a record-breaking R400 000 and united 60 000 carolers from around the world. This year, our generous listeners who keep showing up for others in our community in the most spectacular way broke those records again!” said King.

